CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWwOm_0ctChZy800

SPRNGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that was discovered earlier today.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel said members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested a wanted person on Cornell Avenue near Wirt Avenue just after 2 p.m. While conducting the arrest, the marshals spotted a suspicious car in a nearby alley and discovered a dead person inside.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and the dead person’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy. The investigation, which involves several agencies, is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Chief of Police hurt after pursuit

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Chief of Police was hurt after conducting a pursuit of a 52-year-old man. According to officers, Atwood Chief of Police Rob Bross attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 1993 Kenworth semi-tractor (no trailer attached) for a traffic violation at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Upon initiating the […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after car accident

(UPDATE 10:50 a.m. on 11/17/21) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northup said the pedestrian was 29-year-old Justin Bradley Young. According to Coroner Northup, Young was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that Young died from blunt force injuries after he was hit by a car. This crash is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: 18-year-old dies after he was stabbed near school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street at around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in response to a reported stabbing. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male student who was stabbed to his chest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

U of I student escapes armed robbery thanks to community help

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and the University of Illinois Police has recently informed people about an attempted armed robbery that took place at around 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Green Street. According to police, a man approached a U. of I. student who was walking and demanded […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

New faces to fire and police departments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I’m full of excitement, just very happy to be here,” Darrin Williams, new firefighter, said. “It’s a dream come true.” New faces will be joining various departments in one Central Illinois community. Three new fire fighters were welcomed during tonight’s Champaign City council meeting and a new police officer was also […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police investigating two weekend shootings

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Bloomington police officers are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred on Saturday. The first shooting happened at 1:40 p.m. Officers responded to the 900 block of West Olive Street for a shots-fired call and learned that gunfire hit an occupied car driving on nearby West Jefferson Street. No one was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for shots-fired incident

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Effingham Police announced the arrest of a man in connection to a shots-fired incident last Friday. Micah L. Ward, 27 of Effingham, was arrested and booked into the Effingham County Jail on one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Prosecutors later learned that Ward had two outstanding arrest warrants in […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help to find suspects in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police were dispatched to the intersection of East Mound Road and North Water Street in response to a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on November 9. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver of a black Dodge Challenger with a life-threatening gunshot wound. After an […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Weather#Crime Stoppers
WCIA

Teenager pleads guilty in connection to school threatening

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old pled guilty on Monday to threatening a school building, according to Champaign County Court records. Police said Pereze Collier was accused of bringing a gun to a Champaign school on September 8. He was arrested on September 17 after he turned himself in. In a news release, officers […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters respond to fire at UIS campus housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were dispatched to a residential hall at the University of Illinois Springfield at around 3:45 p.m. Monday in response to a reported fire. When firefighters arrived at the location, they found an extinguished fire in a bathroom, with thick smoke throughout the second floor. They said the fire was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Shots fired at Texas Roadhouse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police were dispatched to the Texas Roadhouse on Country Fair Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday in response to reported shots fired. After an investigation, police officers said there was a domestic dispute that began inside the restaurant. The dispute carried over outdoors to the parking lot where shots were fired. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Woman arrested following meth investigation

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – The Effingham Police Department announced the arrest of a woman last month for possessing and delivering methamphetamine. After an investigation, Effingham police officers requested and were granted an arrest warrant for Katy M. Houser, 33, of Edgewood for two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. On Oct. 30, Effingham […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Police investigate loud popping noises at Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some parents and students may have gotten a scare early Tuesday morning. Champaign Police were dispatched to Centennial High School just before 8 a.m. after hearing reports of loud popping noises going off. Officials with Champaign Unit 4 Schools have confirmed the noises were firecrackers. We are working to learn more […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers asks for public’s help with two cases

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a purse theft and locating a wanted fugitive in the Champaign-Urbana area. Crime Stoppers said that on Nov. 3, a woman mistakenly left her purse in a shopping cart at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police pledge to advance women in policing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department has signed on to the 30×30 Pledge – a series of low- and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. Chief of Bloomington Police Jamal Simington said the activities help policing agencies assess the current state […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana School District takes additional security measures regarding rumored possible school shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District officials said they took additional security measures Tuesday after they got word of a rumor regarding a possible school shooting. The district superintendent said they received emails and a video about the rumor regarding Urbana High School. They are working with the police department and putting additional security […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
903
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy