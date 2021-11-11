CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Julius Randle: Mediocre in ugly game

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Randle finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle rips into Derrick Rose ‘vintage’ label

Derrick Rose doesn’t like hearing the word “vintage” to describe his play nowadays. Neither does his New York Knicks teammate Julius Randle. After arguably Derrick Rose’s best game of the young season against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks guard was asked about his “vintage” performance. But Julius Randle, who had just entered the room, answered for him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Strong game off bench

Rose put up 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Bucks. Rose has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances, but the 23-point haul in this one matched this season's best scoring output. The eight rebounds were also a season-high mark, and while he's not expected to score around the 20-point mark on a nightly basis, there's no question Rose should be a consistent performer off the bench for New York, giving him decent upside across deeper formats.
NBA
wktysports.com

Randle meets Antetokounmpo, as Bucks host Knicks on Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks in points, rebounds and assists. The two meet up Friday in Milwaukee, as the Bucks host the New York Knicks. Pregame on WKTY begins at 6 p.m. Tune in on 96.7 FM / 580 AM. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.4 points on 53.4% shooting, along...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Julius Randle inspires team to register unheard record in history during Knicks vs Bucks

The Knicks vs Bucks showdown was surely not for the kind-hearted hoop fans as the away team made a significant comeback in Fiserv Forum, leaving the home fans in utter disgust. Given that Milwaukee did not have majority of their marquee players in full form and fitness, yet one cannot simply undermine the fact that the Julius Randle led New York Knicks were simply breath-taking.
NBA
arcamax.com

Knicks rally behind Rose and Randle to take down Bucks, 113-98

MILWAUKEEE — Derrick Rose was fantastic off the bench, Julius Randle outplayed the Finals MVP, and the Knicks left Fiserv Forum with a victory over the defending champs. Rose’s athletic and poised presence was the difference in Friday’s 113-98 win over the Bucks, with the Knicks digging themselves out of an early deficit while containing the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks suffer second straight defeat in ugly loss to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — After a hot start to the season, the Knicks are in a bad way. Very bad. After a humiliating loss at home to Toronto, the Knicks allowed Indiana to score the first 11 points Wednesday and never recovered as the Pacers racked up a wire-to-wire 111-98 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
AllPacers

The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game With Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have released their full injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. The big news is that Malcolm Brogdon is making...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Fg
arcamax.com

Knicks, Julius Randle struggle against Pacers, lose second-straight

INDIANAPOLIS — There were about six minutes left in the Pacers arena, and Julius Randle tried to body up the Domantas Sabonis with the ball. It was a chore. Sabonis is one of the few who can match Randle’s power. When Randle exerted all his energy and finally got a...
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks: Derrick Rose gives Julius Randle a piece of advice to counter double teams

Despite the addition of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, teams are still loading up on New York Knicks‘ All-Star Julius Randle. They are testing his patience and maturity to determine whether he’s ready to lead a team with talent around him. Randle has embraced being the Knicks’ central figure on...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Game Preview: Knicks at Pacers- 11/03/21

Things were supposed to be different this time around in Indiana. Former head coach, Rick Carlisle was back at the helm and bringing the tools for offensive efficiency seen during his time in Dallas with him. Yet, here the Pacers stand at 2-4 and in desperate need of a spark.
NBA
wmleader.com

Julius Randle makes 3-point pledge to Earl Monroe school

Julius Randle has another reason now to hoist more 3-point attempts this season. The All-Star power forward was at the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School on Tuesday’s off-day for the Knicks to announce a financial donation to the Bronx charter high school. Randle joined Monroe, the legendary Knicks’ guard,...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get the marquee spot on ESPN with a matchup against the New York Knicks. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks 100, Bucks 112: Good, bad, and ugly

If not for resilient performance from the second team, the New York Knicks would’ve been booed out of their home arena on Wednesday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks rained down 3’s the entire game, hitting on 52%, courtesy of Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton. The Knicks undoubtedly have vulnerabilities and weaknesses...
NBA

