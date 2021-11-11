Knicks' Julius Randle: Mediocre in ugly game

Rose put up 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Bucks. Rose has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances, but the 23-point haul in this one matched this season's best scoring output. The eight rebounds were also a season-high mark, and while he's not expected to score around the 20-point mark on a nightly basis, there's no question Rose should be a consistent performer off the bench for New York, giving him decent upside across deeper formats.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO