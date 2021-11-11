OCPD: Man Accused Of Break-In At Popular OKC Fitness Spot

A burglar on a bicycle stole more than $10,000 in gym equipment.

Police said it happened at Riversport Fitness in Oklahoma City.

While video only captures one suspect on camera, police and workers said they’re sure he couldn't have acted alone.

“The pieces of machinery are extremely heavy,” Oklahoma City Police Department assistant public information officer Dillon Quirk said.

Riversport Fitness was burglarized between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 23.

“I do know it was unoccupied at the time that it occurred,” Quirk said.

Images showed a man with a slender build, hoodie and cargo shorts arriving at Riversport Fitness on a bicycle.

He walked around, then went to work.

“He takes out or brakes out the windows on the eastside of the business,” Quirk said.

Once inside, police said the burglar did what he could to conceal his identity.

“There was (sic) also cameras on the inside, but they weren't functioning during the incident because he was able to turn the power off at some point,” Quirk said.

Photos showed the burglar stole five pieces of gym equipment totaling more $10,000. Once outside, police said the burglar tidied up.

“It's believed he kept the glass with him. Investigators did not find any glass at the scene,” Quirk said.

While the camera showed the burglar riding away, police believe beyond the camera's line of sight was an accomplice.

“At the surface, it appears he might have had some help loading these things up,” Quirk said. “You wouldn't be able to ride away on a bicycle with all these pieces of equipment.”