Agriculture

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

By The Associated Press
The State
 6 days ago

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced 29...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Higher Across the Board

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1/2 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 6 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grain markets are higher across the board overnight with gains led by soybean oil as most contracts post 0.9-1.0% gains.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat Higher

Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; bean futures are 28 to 30 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 to 17 cents higher. Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; a fresh high was scored for the move before backing off slightly. Ethanol margins will continue to find support near-term on production with the weekly report showing production up 21,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks down 205,000 barrels, supporting margins further.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Expected

Friday was another day with a fairly tight trading range and not much to show for it in the end. Any cash business that was accomplished was done at similar prices of earlier in the week, leaving little to go on. Hogs were able to rally despite lower cash and cutouts.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed, Soybean Meal Higher Again

December soybean meal closed up $9.60 Monday, keeping crush values elevated and providing another day of support to soybean prices. Wheats were mixed with December Chicago wheat up 9 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat down 23 1/2 cents. December corn closed down 3/4 cent and March corn was down...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Ahead of Export Sales Report

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1/2 cent, January soybeans are up 1 cent and December KC wheat is down 2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher with concerns about inflation remaining in the news after this week’s 6.2% annual gain in the consumer price index. Oddly, this week’s higher U.S. Dollar Index indicates a concern about an increase in interest rates as the economy improves, but not a concern about inflation. Later Friday, investors will note the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for early November.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Grain Markets Rally, Cattle Gingerly Walk Into Weekend

Heading into next week’s trade, the cattle market hopes that the rally in the grain sector doesn’t squander all of next week’s opportunities. There wasn’t much trade to speak of through Friday’s trade as the soybean meal and corn markets rallied, which sent both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts retreating. Meanwhile, the lean hog market still closed higher as the complex was delighted to see China buying hogs in the week’s export report.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed in Early Trade with WASDE in View

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents, January soybeans are down 1 3/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 1 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s reports on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment for October, due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT. According to Dow Jones, analysts are expecting an increase of 450,000 nonfarm payrolls in October after September showed an increase of 194,000. December crude oil is starting modestly higher after OPEC decided to stay with its previous plan of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day each month. USDA’s next WASDE report will be released Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST.
INDUSTRY
agnetwest.com

Mixed Year for Cotton Growers with Less Water and Higher Prices

California cotton growers have been struggling with constraints on water availability this year. President and CEO of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, Roger Isom explained that overall acreage was down due to a lack of water. Cropping decisions in areas with no surface water deliveries and restricted pumping caused many growers to prioritize permanent crops in lieu of things like cotton, tomatoes, and garlic.
AGRICULTURE
