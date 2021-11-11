CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Payne's 2021 Winter Weather Forecast

By David Payne
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's finally starting to seem a little like winter is coming. After last year's record breaker, it's now time to look ahead. News 9 Chief Meteorologist...

www.news9.com

WGN TV

Rollercoaster weather with upper 50s Wednesday, upper 30s Thursday

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and light rain at times, falling afternoon temperature into the 40s. SW winds 5 to 15 mph. Mid 40s by afternoon. Wednesday Night: Cold overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s overnight into Thursday. Extended Outlook: Chilly temperatures to finish out week with highs in the 40s....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Coldest Weather In 6 Months Arrives, The Wait For Accumulating Snow Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Some areas outside of Denver had enough snow for minor accumulation Wednesday morning including about 1 inch in Evans. Most areas saw nothing more than flurries but everyone has seen the arrival of dramatically colder weather. Since Denver had no measurable snow, the city is now about 9 inches below normal with snowfall this season and it’s now been 210 days since it last snowed in Denver on April 21. The most recent no-snow streak that was longer was in 1992 when Denver went 211 days. (source: CBS) It’s virtually certain Denver will eclipse the 1992 stretch in the comings days...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. South winds are already breezy and will gust up to 15 and 20 mph today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. The cold front still looks to arrive overnight. A few isolated showers are possible this evening ahead of the front, but the better chance for rain will be after midnight along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but any scattered showers will end tomorrow morning. Expect breezy northeasterly winds behind the front tomorrow with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 60s. Winds die down late tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 30s by Friday morning. The weekend brings a quick warm up before another cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning.
EAST TEXAS, PA
abc57.com

Forecasting winter weather: types of precipitation and alerts

While rain and snow are nothing new to Michiana, it's important to go over some winter safety reminders each year, just to refresh your memory. We had a nice "practice run" with the snow Sunday night into Monday this week, with some areas accumulating over an inch of snow. For...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

A very nice, mild day today, and it's going to be nice tomorrow too! FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temps Take A Dive After 2 Days Of Warm Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold front is crossing our area now. Rain showers will end by 8pm for IL and closer to 11pm IN. Cold air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures struggle tomorrow with a feels like temp all day in the 20s! TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. LOW 30. THURSDAY: AM SUN/PM CLOUDS. HIGH 38. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S. FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 40.
CHICAGO, IL
news9.com

Tulsa Warming Stations Operating As Colder Weather Approaches

The John 3:16 Mission and Salvation Army’s Center of Hope are now operating as warming stations for people who need to get out of the cold. Both locations are reporting an increase in people visiting in the recent cold patches. Rev. Steve Whitaker with John 3:16 Mission says many people...
TULSA, OK
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

