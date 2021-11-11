CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Continues scoring run

 6 days ago

Quickley provided 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal over 27...

On3.com

WATCH: Immanuel Quickley Narrates the Kentucky-Duke Hype Video

Immanuel Quickley has a question for you. You will be once you watch the Kentucky-Duke hype video ahead of the season opener at The Mecca, Madison Square Garden. That was an incredible way to prepare for the season-opener. Just one highlight reel will not do the trick. Let’s roll the tape on some classic Quickley cut-ups.
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Quickley, Barrett, Walker

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is working to avoid a sophomore slump, Marc Berman of the New York Post writes. Quickley has struggled through the team’s first nine games, averaging 5.7 points on just 30% shooting from the floor and 23% from deep. “I don’t think it’s really a slump,” Quickley...
Empire Sports Media

Knicks News: Robinson injury update, Quickley flashes starter-level play in win over Indiana

The New York Knicks emerged victorious against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, scoring 92 points and giving up 84. While this wasn’t exactly the offensive master-class they had hoped for, holding the Pacers to 84 points was simply a magisterial performance on defense. A feisty Knicks unit held Indiana to just 10 points in the fourth quarter, including field-goal-less in the last seven minutes.
Immanuel Quickley
Tom Thibodeau
Posting and Toasting

Immanuel Quickley rescues the Knicks in a defensive slugfest against Indiana

Those classic matchups between the Knicks and Pacers in the 90s were brutal. Defenses were physical. Points were limited. It was not a pretty sight. And when the two franchises linked up for a matchup on Monday, it felt just like old times. Neither team cracked 100 points. The Knicks...
Yardbarker

When fate meets faith: Knicks’ Quickley rises as big-time shotmaker

Immanuel Quickley ran to the corner. He received the pass. Set his feet squarely on the floor. Then a quick release. His follow-through stayed in the same position until the ball touched the net—poetry in motion. Quickley’s corner 3 gave Kentucky its first lead of the second half, 58-57, against...
wmleader.com

Quickley, bench rally Knicks to much-needed win over Pacers

The Knicks brought in a fresh new starting backcourt in the offseason in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but it’s still the old guard that dug the Knicks out of a hole for a key Monday win at the Garden. The reserve backcourt of Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose spearheaded...
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
New York Knicks
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
chicagocrusader.com

670 The Score Radio to continue as flagship home of Chicago Bulls

In October, the Chicago Bulls and Audacy (670 The Score radio) announced their multi-year radio broadcast contract extension. According to the Chicago Bulls and Audacy, the agreement will allow 670 The Score (WSCR-AM radio) to continue as the flagship radio station of the Bulls. The station will air all regular...
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Continues scoring surge in loss

Westbrook finished Thursday's loss to the Thunder with 27 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes. After getting off to a slow start in the scoring department in his first season as a Laker, Westbrook has now scored 20 or more points in five of his past six contests. Thursday's performance was his second straight with 27 points, though the effort was marred by his missed three-pointer in the waning second that could have sent the game into overtime. Westbrook will likely continue to be looked to for substantial scoring in the short term while LeBron James (abdomen) is out of the lineup. So far this season, Westbrook has continued to post healthy fantasy numbers with per-game averages of 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
chatsports.com

Pacers final score: Pacers top Knicks 111-98

The Indiana Pacers led the entire way, topping the New York Knicks to pick up their second straight win. Indiana jumped ahead 11-0, eight of those points coming from Myles Turner. The Pacers had a response all night, especially in the fourth when New York had cut the lead to four with 6:48 remaining. Turner entered, scored five, and it time to turn out the lights.
hometownsource.com

Wolves continue run in playoffs

This is uncharted territory for the Milaca volleyball team. After picking up an opening round 3-0 win over Osakis in Milaca, the Wolves were tasked with a trip to third-seeded Staples-Motley in the Section 6AA playoffs on Nov. 1. Continuing the historic season for Milaca, the Wolves were able to...
fantasypros.com

Paul George continues scoring “tear” in win over the Timberwolves

Paul George totaled 32 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block, and one steal in the Clippers’ 126-115 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. George continued his scoring “tear” in the Clippers’ win over the Timberwolves, as he scored 32.0 points making...
