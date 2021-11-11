Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Scores 18 in win

Nwora scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), tacking on five rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes Tuesday, as the Bucks defeated the Pistons 117-89. Nwora was a beneficiary of the game script, collecting a majority of his points in garbage time amidst a clobbering over the Pistons. His role has been dwindling, as Tuesday snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring and marked Nwora's first game shooting over 50 percent from the field all season. The return of Bucks' key contributors will further eat into his role.
