NBA

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Scores 18 in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Holiday had 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and a steal...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jrue Holiday Probable Friday vs. Knicks

Https://twitter.com/eric_nehm/status/1456365260110192642. Holiday has missed the past five games due to an ankle injury, but he is probable for Friday’s contest vs. the Knicks. His return will be a big boost for the Bucks, who have stumbled to a 4-4 record to start the year. He’s one of their best players, and he averaged 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. His return will likely shift George Hill back into a reserve role.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons vs. Bucks final score: Pistons build a house out of missed jumpers

The Milwaukee Bucks were without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holliday, and Donte DiVincenzo, but they still had Giannis Antetokounmpo and that was all that they needed. The minutes restriction was taken off of Cade Cunningham, which left some hope that the offense would start to improve for the beleaguered Detroit Pistons. That hope was dashed early on in this one. The only player that was able to make shots in the 1st quarter was Jerami Grant, who finished the quarter with 10 points on 4-5 shooting, including 2-3 from 3-point land.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Scores 16 off bench

Nwora scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), tacking on five rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes Tuesday, as the Bucks defeated the Pistons 117-89. Nwora was a beneficiary of the game script, collecting a majority of his points in garbage time amidst a clobbering over the Pistons. His role has been dwindling, as Tuesday snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring and marked Nwora's first game shooting over 50 percent from the field all season. The return of Bucks' key contributors will further eat into his role.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons can’t break out of early-season scoring rut in loss to reigning champion Bucks

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. GROWING PAINS – It looked like a game Dwane Casey’s young team might steal when the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks showed up at Little Caesars Arena without a healthy segment of the roster that made the title run possible. No Khris Middleton, no Jrue Holiday, no Brook Lopez. But no matter who’s wearing the other uniform, the Pistons have to shoot the basketball better than they did in the season’s seventh game: 32 percent overall, 17 percent from the 3-point arc, 70 percent from the foul line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates in lopsided win

Antetokounmpo supplied 28 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and four blocks in Tuesday's 117-89 drubbing of the Pistons. Antetokounmpo nearly accomplished a triple-double despite playing just 27 minutes in a game that Milwaukee never doubted winning. Playing the lowly Pistons is typically a fantasy enhancing factor, but Antetokounmpo's usage is also through the roof on an injury-riddled Bucks team. He is a consensus top play every night.
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo scores 28 points as Bucks rout Pistons, 117-89

DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. The Bucks, who ended a three-game losing streak, also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora. Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21...
NBA
Shropshire Star

New York Knicks rebound to score win over Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle top scored with 32, followed by Derrick Rose’s 23 off the bench and RJ Barrett’s 20. The New York Knicks bounced back from a huge early deficit to prevail 113-98 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee started quickly and amassed a 38-17 lead late in the first quarter but...
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks go for back-to-back wins vs. Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to start a winning streak when they return home to face the New York Knicks. The Bucks remain shorthanded as Brook Lopez remains out with a back injury, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday with ankle ailments, and Khris Middleton placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols after a positive COVID-19 test. Despite that, the Bucks were able to get back to their winning ways earlier this week when Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a triple-double in a 117-89 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
New York Post

Knicks’ Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker get tough matchup vs. Jrue Holiday

MILWAUKEE — As coach Tom Thibodeau still wings it with his platoon of Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose, the pair of point guards got some bad news Thursday. Jrue Holiday will be playing Friday night. The Bucks’ star point guard, who now has a championship ring, plans to return from a five-game absence from a sprained ankle to face the Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

