New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett is certain he will still be a star in the team no matter how dominant Kemba Walker and Julius Randle are. The revamped Knicks squad has been playing tremendous basketball early in the season. And while it is becoming more and more apparent that New York is about teamwork, RJ Barrett is confident that destiny will put him on top of everyone else sooner rather than later.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO