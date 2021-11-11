CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

VIDEO: Andrew Wiggins posterizes Karl-Anthony Towns, Warriors bench goes crazy

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andrew Wiggins in an athletic freak, and he showed exactly that as he embarrassed his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns with a poster. Of course, the Golden State Warriors absolutely loved it. Late in the second quarter, Wiggins found himself with an open path to the basket. Towns,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 3 Best Trade Packages For Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has long been the leading star player on the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. He is the best shooting center in the league and an elite shooter period. There have long been rumors linking Karl-Anthony Towns with an exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Those rumors only intensified after Karl-Anthony Towns' Twitter account liked a "Free KAT post on Twitter, though he later stated that he was hacked.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Andrew Wiggins
FanSided

Why Andrew Wiggins is the Warriors’ X-Factor for another championship run

The 2021-22 season has started in a terrific way for the Golden State Warriors. The record is 8-1, and the team seems ready for another championship run. While Stephen Curry is going to be again one of the main contenders for the MVP and Draymond Green will also be included in the conversation about the DPOY award, the key player for the Warriors’ success is Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
wmleader.com

Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard and more

The time has arrived for another part in our ongoing series, NBA Trade Rumor Rankings, in which we take the five players who have appeared the most often on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week. One surprising name making this week’s list who we haven’t seen in a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Clutchpointsapp#Canadian
Bay Area Sports Page

How Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney helped the Warriors pull away from the Timberwolves — with a bit of help from Steph Curry

Andrew Wiggins’ offensive performance to start the first 10 games wasn’t ideal. He was averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, on 43/33/81 shooting splits and 53.9% True Shooting. He had spurts of rim aggression — using his burst and vertical athleticism to put pressure on defenses and draw fouls — but they were mixed in with bouts of mid-range settling and inefficient scoring.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns clears the air on #FreeKat ‘like’

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns addressed the “like” on a #FreeKat tweet that came from his Twitter account. According to Dane Moore, Towns was just as confused as the rest of Timberwolves Twitter when he saw that his account had “liked” the tweet. The Timberwolves star’s confusion began Thursday morning...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Karl-Anthony Towns Trades Worth Wolves’ Consideration

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season when they were eliminated in the first round and Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be a big part of their potential success. So far through 7 games this year,...
NBA
SLAM

Karl-Anthony Towns Expresses Concern Over Three-Game Losing Streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a decent start to the season, looking competitive until a recent three-game losing streak. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns ended up expressing some concern over the team’s recent form, looking back on past seasons. “We’re on a three-game slide right now in the NBA. If I...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Karl-Anthony Towns situation monitored around the league

Is there any reason to believe Towns wants to leave Minnesota? Krawczynski: Not at the moment, no. Towns is in his seventh season with the Timberwolves. He has said many times that he wants to win in Minnesota and doesn’t want to go elsewhere to do it, including at the end of last season when he said he hoped to have a career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, two decades with one team. That said, there are those around the league who are watching his situation closely. Towns has had six GMs and five head coaches since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in his time here. If you’re looking for the next star player to want to move, he would be high on a lot of lists. But every chance he has been given to express frustration, including today, he has been adamant that he is on board and wants to be a part of the solution in Minnesota.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins posterizes ex-teammate Towns in terrific first half

Perhaps it was due to facing his former team, but Andrew Wiggins played with a little something extra Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He got off to a tremendous start, and ultimately didn't miss a single shot in the first half. But without a doubt, one basket stood out...
NBA
Vacaville Reporter

How do the Warriors get this Andrew Wiggins every night? Steph Curry has an idea

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry has 71 messages planned for Andrew Wiggins. “I’m gonna text Wiggs that picture of him dunking on KAT every game, right before the game,” Curry said, after the Warriors improved to 10-1 behind Wiggins’ season-best 35 points and twin posterizations of former Minnesota teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. “We’ll see if that helps get the juices flowing.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Best Possible Trade Destination For Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves are heading into the first full NBA season with Chris Finch as head coach. He took over for Ryan Saunders, who was fired after starting the season 7-24. Finch went 16-25, but the team did start to show some promise down the stretch of the season. They...
NBA
FanSided

Listen: Call of Karl-Anthony Towns’ buzzer-beater is better than caffeine

In the final seconds of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies game, Karl Anthony-Towns banks a buzzer-beater that sends Timberwolves to overtime. If there was ever a Hail Mary on the basketball court, it would be the shot Karl-Anthony Towns banked in at the final seconds of the Timberwolves-Grizzles game. With one...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
97K+
Followers
66K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy