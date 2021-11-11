CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamaru Usman speaks out on chasing Georges St-Pierre

By Lucas Grandsire
 6 days ago
Kamaru Usman has been a dominant force since he signed with the UFC. The Nigerian American has been very impressive as a champion and has many people singing his praises. After UFC 268, people were comparing the champion to Georges St-Pierre. It was very obvious before the event but now it’s...

thefocus.news

WATCH: Michael Bisping sprays fire extinguisher at Kamaru Usman in resurfaced clip

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Kamaru Usman recalled the time Michael Bisping sprayed him in the face with a fire extinguisher. Watch the hilarious footage from TUF below. Welterweight king and pound-for-pound number 1 Kamaru Usman takes on Colby Covington at UFC 268 this weekend. The rematch between...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards blasts ‘fraud’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of their fight, tells Kamaru Usman ‘I will see you soon’

Leon Edwards isn’t too surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight at UFC 269. Masvidal and Edwards were supposed to have their grudge match on December 11 in Las Vegas at UFC 269. It was a highly-anticipated fight but on Wednesday, it was revealed “Gamebred” was out of the fight due to an injury and now Edwards says he’s going to wait for the title shot.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
firstsportz.com

WATCH! The only man to defeat UFC champion Kamaru Usman speaks ahead of Usman’s title defence at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman is on a record-making run in the UFC, as the UFC Welterweight Champion, with the longest active win streak, four title defences and a complete runover over his division at least once. At this point where many call him the best pound for pound fighter of this era, Usman may be mistaken as the invincible. However, just like every great champion, Usman too had to face a loss in his career.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Kamaru Usman wife: Who is Eleslie Dietzsch and more about the blissful couple

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is on a run over the fighters and on a winning streak that makes him an elevated fighter from his division. Not only that, Usman has the most title defences amongst the current roster of UFC champions. Usman’s greatest rival is none other than Colby Covington and his biggest fights have happened with Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
newyorkcitynews.net

Kamaru Usman defends title over Colby Covington at UFC 268

Through two rounds, the UFC 268 main event rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington seemed ill-conceived. Usman (20-1), of Denver by way of Nigeria, won their first fight nearly two years ago at UFC 245. And he nearly finished this bout at New York's Madison Square Garden when he dropped Covington (16-3) twice in the closing seconds of the second round.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Throwback Thursday – Georges St-Pierre Submits Michael Bisping

It’s over! It’s over, Joe! It’s over, Joe! – Daniel Cormier, UFC commentator. Four years ago today, the legend, George St-Pierre returned for his final UFC fight. Georges St-Pierre was set to challenge Michael Bisping for his UFC Middleweight Championship on November 4th, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 217 was going to be GSP’s first fight in 1,449 days (almost 4 years).
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 268 Preview: Kamaru Usman – Colby Covington 2

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 268, we will see a rematch that is almost two years in the making. The welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) will be defending his welterweight crown against the top contender in the world Colby Covington (16-2). These two men first met back...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Kamaru Usman not completely against fighting Israel Adesanya

Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya have many things in common, including their roots in Nigeria. The two are also known as good friends. Many people assume that means they will never fight or compete against each other. The talks of them fighting stem from the trend of champions changing divisions in order to add a second division’s belt to their collection.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman continues UFC title reign against Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman got the better of challenger Colby Covington in their rematch at UFC 268 main event. The welterweights went the distance, but Usman’s conditioning and clean striking earned him more points on judges’ scorecards. Covington seemed threatening and troubled the champion at times, but it was nothing that Usman could not handle.
UFC
Newsday

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas defend their titles

The pace wasn’t there at the start for Colby Covington. That’s sort of his thing, to throw and throw and put pressure on his opponent immediately and continuously. By the end of the fourth round of the welterweight title fight at UFC 268 on Saturday night, however, Covington was back with a higher output. He and Kamaru Usman had plenty of energy left after 20 minutes to meet in the middle of the cage and jaw at each other before going back to their corners ahead of the fifth and final round.
UFC
USA Today

Henry Cejudo: Kamaru Usman should chase second UFC title, has 'perfect style' for Israel Adesanya

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo thinks if Kamaru Usman wants to separate himself as an all-time great, he has to move up a division and win a second title. Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC), the reigning UFC welterweight champ, notched his fifth title defense when he defeated Colby Covington this past Saturday at UFC 268, and he’s already drawing comparisons to former UFC welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre for his dominant reign.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Chael Sonnen gives prediction on Kamaru Usman retiring

Kamaru Usman went out and handled his business once again at UFC 268. The UFC welterweight champion defended his belt and cemented his place as one of the greats. Chael Sonnen believes he’s chasing Georges St-Pierre at this point. Georges St-Pierre is largely considered the greatest welterweight of all time...
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 268: Is Kamaru Usman father attending Usman vs Covington at MSG?

UFC 268 Press conference was one of the most heated press conferences in UFC history, thanks to the headliners of the event coming this Saturday. The fight card includes a welterweight title match between the champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington at the main event. The co-main event includes a strawweight title fight between the champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Weili Zhang.
UFC
Sherdog

Kamaru Usman Likens Colby Covington Rivalry to Ali-Frazier, Won’t Rule Out Future Trilogy

When all was said and done, Kamaru Usman was able to bury the hatchet with Colby Covington following their rematch at UFC 268. The two men shared a moment of respect following Saturday’s headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Usman retained his title with a unanimous decision victory — his second triumph against Covington in a little less than two year’s time. Both fights against “Chaos” were hard-fought, which Usman acknowledged while making a lofty comparison regarding their rivalry at Saturday’s post-fight press conference.
UFC
prommanow.com

Kamaru Usman previews Covington fight and reveals who he wants to box

UFC welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defeated rival Colby Covington late in the 5th round of their UFC 245 barnburner of a fight. Since then, Covington has been waiting patiently for a rematch and finally has it on Saturday. Usman seems cool and collected headed in to this second bout and...
UFC
themanual.com

Kamaru Usman Best Fights: Watch the Fighter in Action at UFC 268

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is happening on Saturday, featuring a long-awaited rematch between the two top welterweights in the world of MMA. This will be the fifth consecutive title defense for reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has rocketed through the ranks since signing on with the league in 2015, racking up an undefeated record (his one and only professional MMA so far was in 2013, before he joined the UFC), and if you’re looking for something to do before you watch UFC 268 online this weekend, we’ve highlighted Kamaru Usman’s five best fights here. Then, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 268 PPV at a discount so you can stream it live on Saturday and watch some of Usman’s past fights for yourself.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 full fight video highlights from their main event clash at UFC 268, courtesy of UFC and other outlets. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 took place Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1) locked horns with Colby Covington (16-3) in a rematch in UFC 268’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC
