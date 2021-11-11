CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Hayden and Zac Finally Face Off Over 'Zatima'

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Hayden is a childish character who only pretended to put in a back-up offer on Tyler Perry’s Sistas because he...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Renewed For Season 3 By Nickelodeon

Exclusive: Ahead of its Season 2 finale, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan has been renewed by Nickelodeon for a 20-episode third season, which will begin production early next year at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The size of the order matches Season 2; Young Dylan’s first season consisted of 14 episodes.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stargirl Finale Recap: Who Showed Up for Season 2's Final Fight? — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Coming for Season 3

In the DC’s Stargirl Season 2 finale, it was all hands on deck (and then some!) as the JSA took on Eclipso. Once the dust settled, who was toast? Who decided to leave/stay? And who is on the way? From go, things were looking shaky for the JSA and Pat as they marched down Main Street to take on Eclipso, who was busy tormenting Beth at American Dream. Sure, Yolanda is back as Wildcat, and Cindy/Shiv is a temp recruit, but STRIPE is still in the shop, Rick is unable to fix his hourglass, Jennie is sick and Thunderbolt is...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karrueche Tran
Person
Tyler Perry
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Amy Halterman Comments On The Size Of Tammy Slaton’s Balls

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters for months to see what became of Tammy after the Season 2 finale. There had been rumors on social media that the TLC star had gone to rehab. Very little was known about the situation other than the speculation of the show’s fans based on Tammy’s videos, photos, and posts. Now as the latest season drops, we get to finally find out what Tammy has been up to. We also get to find out why Amy Halterman is making odd comments about the size of her sister’s “cojuntas.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Games People Play
Hot 99.1

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph Beef Erupts, Soulja Mocks Dolph About Being Shot Multiple Times

Beef has erupted between Soulja Boy and Young Dolph. Things appear to have started on Wednesday (Nov. 10), when Dolph boasted about the money he's drawing in for shows as well as his independent status. "How da fuck im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," Dolph wrote on his Instagram Story. "How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: LaLa Anthony & Amara La Negra!

LALA ANTHONY SAYS SHE WANTS TO DATE SOMEONE WHO IS 'CHILL & EASY': During a recent interview, LaLa Anthony says she wants to date someone “chill and easy” following separation from Carmelo Anthony. She said that her dream guy is someone that is “chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality.”When asked when will she start officially dating again La La replied, “We’ll see what happens.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Halle Berry Issues Second Athletic Wear Drop For Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty have released a second collection through her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall release is focused on items that can be layered with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams, and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said the 55-year-old in a press release. “I’m so proud of this collection—it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” The Oscar-winning actress and the global activewear and lifestyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Chase Chrisley Spills Secret Fans Don’t Know About

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley spills a secret (or two) fans don’t know about. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Chase Chrisley Spills Secret Fans Don’t Know About. Recently, the Chrisley USA Instagram page shared a clip of Chase Chrisley. The post explains that fans get...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy