SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Seniors played a big role as Santa Clara women's soccer cruised past LMU 6-0 on Senior Day. After one goal in the first half, the Broncos (10-5-2, 7-1 WCC) exploded for five goals in the second half to turn it into a blowout. If they win Saturday at Saint Mary's, they will clinch at least a share of their second consecutive and 12th conference title overall while earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament due to holding the tiebreaker over BYU.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO