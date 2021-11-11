CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs Top CMA Awards, as Jennifer Hudson and Mickey Guyton Steal the Show

By Chris Willman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton nearly swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night, but the Country Music Association reserved...

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — List of winners at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena:. Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs. Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton. Song: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson. Vocal duo: Brothers Osborne. Female vocalist: Carly Pearce. Male vocalist: Chris...
CMA Awards 2021 Sees Chris Stapleton Dominate, Wins Album Of The Year – Luke Combs Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall. Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album. “I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage. Stapleton is also nominated in...
Luke, Carly, Chris – 2021 CMA Awards Show Gallery

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan speak on stage during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Chris Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson perform during the 55th Annual...
