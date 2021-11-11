Comics and Graphic Novels Featuring Food and Cooking

DC's middle-grade line of graphic novels is truly one of the gems of the publisher's lineup and one of the brightest new gems among them is Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld. A reimagining of the young hero's story for a new generation from writers Shannon and Dean Hale with art by Asiah Fulmore, the new original graphic novel sees young Princess Amaya take a magical prank a little too far, prompting her parents to ground her to Earth for a bit of perspective. Unfortunately, that one-week time out ends up lasting three years during which Amy, as she's now called, has settled into life there. When she's returned to Gemworld, she has to readjust to the life she left behind as well as her magical destiny - and maybe save the day, too.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO