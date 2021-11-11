Comics and Graphic Novels Featuring Food and Cooking

The Wu-Tang Clan exploded on the music landscape in the ‘90s, and by 1997, they’d released two critically-acclaimed group albums alongside a number of iconic solo projects and other releases. Wu-Tang really was an Army. Then, in November of 1998, the RZA (who is seen as the Abbott or, as Method Man put it, if the Wu forms like Voltron, “RZA happens to be the head) did the unthinkable: he dropped a solo album for his alter-ego, Bobby Digital, who came straight out of a(n adult) comic book titled Bobby Digital In Stereo. The sound was different (he’d not abandoned samples altogether, but it was keyboard-heavy), and the vibe was hedonism on 10, but it was uniquely RZA, and won critics and fans over, hitting a Gold RIAA certification in Feb. of 1999.
