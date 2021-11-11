CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics and Graphic Novels Featuring Food and Cooking

Cover picture for the articleThis month we’re taking inspiration from Thanksgiving and serving up comics and graphic novels featuring food! From baking to imbibing to hot dogs to haute cuisine, food, cooking and eating play central roles in each of these books. Chef Yasmina and the Potato Panic Wauter Mannaert. Yasmina isn't like...

bookriot.com

Featured Trailer: Legendary Comics YA

Born from a passion for mythic entertainment, Legendary Comics seeks out the best and brightest in the industry to create transportive worlds, inspiring characters and spectacular adventure – Legendary Comics YA is the newest facet within this mission of innovative storytelling! With a commitment to amplify new voices, spotlight diverse perspectives, and seek out passionate talent telling character-driven stories, Legendary Comics YA gives emerging and veteran artists a platform to share new stories and retell classics from a contemporary point of view, transporting readers to other worlds that span a range of genres, from fantasy to historical fiction, and beyond!
COMICS
TheWrap

Taika Waititi to Adapt Legendary Graphic Novel ‘The Incal’ as Feature Film

Writer, director and actor Taika Waititi, Oscar winner for his “JoJo Rabbit” screenplay, is adapting Alejandro Jodorowsky’s best-selling graphic novel “The Incal” as a feature film, comic book publisher and media company Humanoids announced on Thursday. The project marks L.A.-based Humanoids’ first foray into film production, the company said in...
MOVIES
bookriot.com

Delicious Comic Books About Food

When I think of graphic novels and comics, I know that food isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But there are some great graphic novels and memoirs, as well as comic-based cookbooks that are out there, and there’s something to be said for the medium of illustration paired with food. Good food writing gives us one sensory aspect, but also seeing it visually just provides another sensory component, at least for me. (And for those of us for whom cooking is a little harder, having visuals helps and makes the whole thing a little less painful!).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Creative Team Talks New DC Graphic Novel

DC's middle-grade line of graphic novels is truly one of the gems of the publisher's lineup and one of the brightest new gems among them is Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld. A reimagining of the young hero's story for a new generation from writers Shannon and Dean Hale with art by Asiah Fulmore, the new original graphic novel sees young Princess Amaya take a magical prank a little too far, prompting her parents to ground her to Earth for a bit of perspective. Unfortunately, that one-week time out ends up lasting three years during which Amy, as she's now called, has settled into life there. When she's returned to Gemworld, she has to readjust to the life she left behind as well as her magical destiny - and maybe save the day, too.
COMICS
sjpl.org

YA Friday: Hungry for a Good Book?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with that I'd like to feature some books that will make you hungry as you read. For even more books that will make you wish you could jump into the pages and share a meal with the main characters, check out our curated book list SJPL Picks: Foodie Teen Reads.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Exclusive: Bobby Digital Returns in Graphic Novel RZA and Z2 Comic ‘Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes’

The Wu-Tang Clan exploded on the music landscape in the ‘90s, and by 1997, they’d released two critically-acclaimed group albums alongside a number of iconic solo projects and other releases. Wu-Tang really was an Army. Then, in November of 1998, the RZA (who is seen as the Abbott or, as Method Man put it, if the Wu forms like Voltron, “RZA happens to be the head) did the unthinkable: he dropped a solo album for his alter-ego, Bobby Digital, who came straight out of a(n adult) comic book titled Bobby Digital In Stereo. The sound was different (he’d not abandoned samples altogether, but it was keyboard-heavy), and the vibe was hedonism on 10, but it was uniquely RZA, and won critics and fans over, hitting a Gold RIAA certification in Feb. of 1999.
COMICS
Post-Bulletin

Graphic novel series puts patient stories at the forefront

A new graphic novel series looks at Mayo Clinic patients’ experiences with illness and challenges -- and their “lives beyond.”. The first two entries, “My Life Beyond Bullying: A Mayo Clinic patient story” and “My Life Beyond Leukemia: A Mayo Clinic patient story” both hit shelves Oct. 12. Stories about autism, immunizations and more are planned for 2022. The books are available at Barnes and Noble and through Mayo Clinic Press at mcpress.mayoclinic.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Saturdays at the Stanley: Graphic Novels and Social Justice

Ho Che Anderson’s three-volume graphic novel, King, mixes the historical record with imagined conversations and events during Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life in the 1950s and ‘60s. Pages from King with the artist’s and editor’s annotations are part of the Stanley School Programs Collection that has visited K–12 schools across Iowa.
STANLEY, IA
dailydead.com

12-Gauge Comics Expands Serial Killer Universe with PLASTIC Hardcover and New NARCO Graphic Novel, Read an Exclusive NARCO Preview Now!

The creative team behind 2017's serial killer comic book series Plastic and the 2021's Vinyl have taken to Kickstarter with a Plastic: Deluxe Edition hardcover and a brand new graphic novel, titled Narco! A Hitchcockian stand-alone thriller that is part of the Plastic serial killer universe, we have an exclusive preview of Narco just for Daily Dead readers!
COMICS
bloody-disgusting.com

How the Wild West Gets Vivid and Weird in ‘Chained to the Grave’ Horror-Western Graphic Novel [Exclusive]

IDW Publishing’s new miniseries Chained to the Grave united the western and horror subgenres through a vibrant, colorful style atypical of both genres. Initially released as five individual issues earlier this year, Chained to the Grave collects the story into one graphic novel set for release on December 28, 2021. Ahead of its release, IDW shared an exclusive look at the supernatural western’s creative process, from the script stage to the finished pages.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up graphic novel announced

It’s already been announced that the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC animated feature DC League of Super-Pets is set to spawn a video game spinoff, and now comes word that Krypto, Ace and the rest of the Super-Pets are set to take centre stage in their very own graphic novel adventure entitled DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up, set for release on May 17th 2022.
COMICS
World Link

Community cooking to feature carrot souffle

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The next event is Thursday, November 18 to avoid Thanksgiving. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach...
COOS BAY, OR
The Hollywood Reporter

New Regency Signs TV Deal With Graphic Novel Publisher TKO Studios (Exclusive)

New Regency, the production entity which counts Little Women, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Revenant among recent hits, is placing a bet on an original comic book intellectual property. The company has entered into a development and production partnership with TKO Studios, the indie publisher behind Sara, a comic centered on Russian snipers fighting Nazis, and Sentient, a sci-fi story about a colony space ship. Under the terms of the deal, New Regency will have the right to exclusively develop television projects from TKO’s library of IP. TKO’s Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun will develop, produce, and package all shows with New Regency. Founded by...
BUSINESS

