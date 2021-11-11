CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Woman arrested after attacking mother & stealing jewelry

By Megan Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 38-year-old Tracy Parker after she allegedly attacked someone and stole their jewelry.

Tracy’s mother Cindy Parker told us she was the one who was attacked. She said jewelry isn’t the only thing her daughter took from her. She said six weeks ago, she stole her car.

Tracy’s mother said she struggles with mental health issues and substance abuse but refuses to accept help. According to the arrest report, Tracy left her 70-year-old mother with multiple scratches after the altercation.

“It’s hard to believe your daughter would do that,” said Cindy Parker.

Her mom said she is scared of what her daughter may do. She said she is hoping she can eventually get the help she needs.

“I keep my door locked because I’m afraid of her,” said Parker.

Tracy is now facing charges for battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and resisting officers.

ABC7 Fort Myers

