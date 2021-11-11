Pomegranate Margarita

I usually steer clear of restaurants with lengthy menus. To my mind, there's no way the kitchen could possibly cook all of it well, not to mention the logistics involved in storing and rotating so many different ingredients. Something's gotta give. But Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant challenged my paradigm and has me rethinking that assumption. The menu at the East Orlando Mexican restaurant, which has garnered somewhat of a cult following since opening a few months ago, is really, really, really long (really). But everything I tried on my recent visit had me longing to return. I recommend previewing the seven-page menu online to narrow down your choices, lest you find yourself speechless and overwhelmed when the friendly, attentive waitstaff come to take your order. This happens to me regularly, even at restaurants with shorter menus. At Las Carretas, where the menu requires second or third flip-throughs, it's almost guaranteed.
