This immersive Santa’s Secret Holiday Experience is coming to NYC this Christmas season — Join the waitlist and be the first to know when it opens!. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Santa’s got your back this season — and he’s throwing a secret holiday experience like you’ve never seen before! So come dashing through the snow to the best elfing speakeasy this side of the North Pole. From loaded Christmas-themed cocktails to amazing performances and unique acts, this breathtaking experience is the perfect winter wonderland to celebrate the holidays!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO