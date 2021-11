Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. With food prices going up across the board, your upcoming Thanksgiving feast could be more pricey than last year's. The traditional Thanksgiving dishes you make — like turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, wine and dinner rolls could be pricier and more scarce this year because of increases in the cost of shipping materials, delivery disruptions and higher consumer demand. Last month, the consumer price index (which measures the average price change in a set of goods or services that consumers purchase) for food rose nearly 1% from August to September 2021 and 5.4% from September 2020.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO