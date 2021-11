Producing points hasn't been an issue for the Central Michigan Chippewas this season, as they've recorded 21 or more in eight of their nine games and at least 30 on five occasions. But with the exception of a shutout victory over Robert Morris in its second game of the year, Central Michigan has allowed a minimum of 23 points in its contests and 30 or more four times. The Chippewas (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) hope for a better defensive effort when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 4-1) in a MACtion showdown on Wednesday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO