Austin FC’s Matt Besler retires, ending 13-year MLS career

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC and former U.S. men’s national team defender and Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement Wednesday.

He was brought in to play for the Live Oaks to help provide a veteran voice and much-needed leadership for the expansion club. He played 20 matches for Austin, starting all of them, before suffering a concussion against Vancouver in early September. He missed the final two months of the season.

Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the round of 16.

Besler, 34, played 12 seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then signed as a free agent with Austin. He was the MLS defender of the year in 2012 and helped Kansas City win the league championship in 2013.

He also was a member of the U.S. national team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship in 2013 and 2017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

austinfc.com

Retirement | By Matt Besler

I’m writing today to let you know my career as a professional soccer player has come to an end. Although my time in Austin was short, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude. I truly enjoyed the experience of wearing the Verde and Black and representing this organization to the best of my ability.
KCTV 5

Longtime Kansas City pro soccer icon Matt Besler retires

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Matt Besler, a fixture of Kansas City professional soccer for more than a decade, announced on Wednesday morning that he's hanging up his cleats for good. "I've decided to officially retire from playing professional soccer," Besler said over Twitter. "I'm incredibly grateful for the experiences...
sportingkc.com

Forever a Legend: Longtime Sporting defender Matt Besler announces retirement

One of the most accomplished and beloved players in Sporting Kansas City history has announced his retirement from Major League Soccer. Kansas City native and longtime Sporting defender Matt Besler officially ended his heralded MLS playing career this week, closing the book on a journey that spanned 13 seasons and included a storybook 12-year stint with his hometown club.
Kansas City Star

Sporting KC legend and Kansas City native Matt Besler retires from professional soccer

Former Sporting Kansas City captain and club legend Matt Besler announced his retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday morning. An Overland Park native, Besler spent 12 seasons in Kansas City after being drafted by the club out of Notre Dame in 2009. He played his final pro season this year with Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team, Austin FC.
Sports Illustrated

Former USMNT Defender Matt Besler Retires

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement Wednesday. Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil,...
Austin Chronicle

Coach Josh Wolff Candidly Assesses Austin FC’s First Season

Hear Josh Wolff talk about soccer – anything related to the sport – and you’ll know within minutes that, for the 44-year-old Austin FC head coach, detail is everything. Spend part of an afternoon with him at the club’s North Austin training facility, and you’ll see the expression of that detail all around you.
Matt Besler
KCRA.com

Cameron Iwasa ends Sac Republic FC career as all-time lead scorer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento native Cameron Iwasa’s storied soccer career came to an end last Saturday against San Diego. Iwasa leaves Sac Republic FC as the all-time leading scorer in goals and assists in franchise history. “When you are part of Sacramento, Sacramento loves and accepts you. That was even...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Portland faces Austin FC after Blanco's 2-goal game

Austin FC (9-20-4, 24th in the ) vs. Portland Timbers (16-13-4, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -146, Austin FC +357, Draw +307; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland into a matchup with Austin FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against Real...
Sportsnet.ca

Toronto FC's MLS regular season finale ends in a loss to D.C. United

TORONTO -- After playing his final MLS game, veteran fullback Justin Morrow said he was stepping aside because it was "time for the next generation." Just how much turnover there will be at Toronto FC in the off-season remains to be seen. But Sunday's regular-season finale -- a 3-1 loss to D.C. United -- was a reminder that plenty needs to be fixed.
MLS
New York Post

Carli Lloyd’s soccer career ends with Gotham FC’s playoff loss

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Mallory Pugh scored the lone goal and the Chicago Red Stars knocked Gotham FC out of the playoffs with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory Sunday. It was Carli Lloyd’s final match with Gotham. The 39-year-old forward announced her retirement from soccer shortly after she won the bronze medal with the U.S. national team at the Tokyo Olympics.
thecharlottepost.com

Charlotte FC to debut in MLS's Eastern Conference for 2022

Charlotte FC will play in the 14-team Eastern Conference when the 2022 Major League Soccer season kicks off in February. Major League Soccer is making changes to account for Charlotte FC. MLS announced last week its schedule format and conference alignment for the 2022 season, Charlotte FC’s debut. The regular...
Austonia

Year in review: Austin FC's first season leaves fans wanting more

Austin FC's come a long way from the 'MLS to Austin' days over four years ago, but they still left much to be desired in the first season that saw more fan attendance than most MLS teams, more losses than victories and a near-bottom placement in the league. The Verde and Black trekked through seven straight away matches to kick off their inaugural season before making a triumphant home debut on June 19 in the brand new 20,500-capacity Q2 Stadium. Battling COVID restrictions, injuries and bouts of scorelessness, the team drew unwavering support from thousands of fans and supporters' groups—some of...
chatsports.com

After a sensational 17 year career, Sean Kazmar has officially retired.

It takes a lot to play professional baseball. Just the grind alone in the lower minors is enough to end a lot of careers on its own. Add in the fact that you’re battling for one of 25 spots on just 30 teams around the entire country and it’s enough to make most players ultimately give up on their passion. But, not Sean Kazmar. Sean played in just 19 games for the San Diego Padres back in 2008 and didn’t touch the majors again up until 2021 where he had just two at bats, for a grand total of 48 plate appearances across a professional career that lasted 17 years.
