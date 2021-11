FEDS CHARGE PROLIFIC 'SCAM PAC' OPERATOR: For the last five years or more, Matt Tunstall has used the name and likeness of Donald Trump and other politicians to ostensibly raise money for a network of political action committees. But he’s been accused of pocketing most of the money himself, and on Wednesday his so-called scam PAC operation finally caught up to him, your host reports.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO