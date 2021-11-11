Watch as hot air balloonist breaks world record

New Zealanders looking to the sky on Friday night will be treated to an incredibly rare lunar spectacle, not seen in their sky in more than 800 years. The longest partial lunar eclipse visible in New Zealand since the year 1212 is set to start at 8.20pm NZT, when the shadow of the Earth will begin to move across the moon’s face. It will be 97% covered with shadow by 10pm. At that moment, the lunar surface will briefly turn red. The near-total eclipse will finish its three-and-a-half-hour journey just prior to midnight.

