World

Watch as hot air balloonist breaks world record

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the moment a 28-year-old French balloonist broke the world record...

www.bbc.com

RunnersWorld

Eric Domingo Roldan breaks Guinness World Record for fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair

For most of us, running 26.2 miles is enough of a challenge. Once you hit mile 20, simply putting one foot in front of another is hard enough. Spanish athlete Eric Domingo Roldan is a man who did not think running a marathon was enough of a challenge. Instead, on 8 November 2021, he attempted to push his mum in her wheelchair around the entire length of the Barcelona Marathon.
SPORTS
insideedition.com

Venezuelan Musicians Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for the World’s Biggest Orchestra

Thousands of musicians, primarily children and adolescents, performed at Venezuela's military academy over the weekend. They had one goal in mind: setting the record as the world's largest orchestra. The musicians, all from the country's network of youth orchestras, performed a roughly 10-minute Tchaikovsky piece outdoors with independent supervisors looking...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
technologynetworks.com

Thinnest Ever X-Ray Detector Breaks World Record

Exciton Science researchers have used tin mono-sulfide (SnS) nanosheets to create the thinnest X-ray detector ever made, potentially enabling real-time imaging of cellular biology. X-ray detectors are tools that allow energy transported by radiation to be recognised visually or electronically, like medical imaging or Geiger counters. SnS has already shown...
SCIENCE
BBC

British Columbia storm: Cows rescued from storm floods by jet ski

A lethal storm in Canada's western province of British Columbia has dumped the region's monthly average rainfall in just 24 hours. The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help thousands of stranded residents who have been trapped since the storm hit overnight on Sunday. One woman was killed in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

‘Blood micromoon’: New Zealand to enjoy partial lunar eclipse not seen for 800 years

New Zealanders looking to the sky on Friday night will be treated to an incredibly rare lunar spectacle, not seen in their sky in more than 800 years. The longest partial lunar eclipse visible in New Zealand since the year 1212 is set to start at 8.20pm NZT, when the shadow of the Earth will begin to move across the moon’s face. It will be 97% covered with shadow by 10pm. At that moment, the lunar surface will briefly turn red. The near-total eclipse will finish its three-and-a-half-hour journey just prior to midnight.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

'I've seen irreversible change but hope too for planet'

As he leaves the BBC after decades of reporting, the BBC's science editor David Shukman reflects on how climate change became our most pressing problem - and how he's witnessed the natural world itself drastically altering. His face was flushed and his voice was loud. You're making it all up...
ENVIRONMENT

