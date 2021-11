It looks like “Hangman” Adam Page will have a special entrance for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear main event against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Reddit user Automatic-Ad2963 posted a photo that shows Page riding a horse through the streets of downtown Minneapolis this week, as seen below. Sneaky Pete’s Bar, seen in the background of the photo, is just a block over from the Target Center, which is the venue for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO