Carolina Beach Road open again after car accident

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply. Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are starting their second day of deliberations on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jurors spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and informed the court they would return in the morning to continue reviewing the case. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in...
The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Moderna's booster shot is currently authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities, as well as adults with...
Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
