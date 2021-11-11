COMMENTARY: Telling Our Family Stories Keeps Black History Alive

In Dearborn Heights, which is about a third Arab-American, Mayor Bill Bazzi, a Lebanese immigrant and 21-year veteran of the Marine Corps, became the first elected Muslim mayor after having been appointed when the former mayor died. He easily defeated his opponent, who once accused him of faking his Marine service - a charge Bazzi said rendered him "speechless." In Hamtramck, Amer Ghalib, a health care worker and immigrant from Yemen who came here at 17, became both the town's first Muslim and Arab-American mayor and its first non-Polish mayor in 100 years when he crushed Mayor Karen Majewski with 68% of the vote; three Muslims were also newly elected to the city council, making it now entirely Muslim. In a town with a large population of Muslims from Yemen and Bangladesh who've long struggled to be heard, he was mobbed by jubilant supporters after his victory.

