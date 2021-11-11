OP-ED: NAACP Urges Players and Sports Groups to Avoid Texas’ “Dangerous Attacks on Freedoms and Fair Access to Voting”

The NAACP took down the Amos and Andy TV Show in 1953. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is telling professional athletes that they should not sign any deals with Texas-based professional sports franchises. The teams included the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans of the National Football League, the Dallas Mavericks, the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association, the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League and the Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association. The NAACP did not hold back on its criticism of Texas politicians in a two-page letter sent to league players associations. The NAACP told professional athletes who are free agents to avoid signing with teams in Texas because of conservative attacks on voting rights, abortion access and public health measures in the state.
