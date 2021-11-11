Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

 6 days ago

ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Will the Metaverse change reality It's already happened

The fear that the ?metaverse? ? an immersive, virtual, augmented world being developed by the company formerly known as Facebook ? could change reality for the worse misses the fact that much of life is already mediated digitally. The idea that reality in the future will be a world of...
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
INTERNET
AFP

Ifeoma Ozoma: US tech whistleblower helping others speak out

Being a whistleblower comes down to careful preparation but also an eye trained for dirty tricks, said Ifeoma Ozoma, an ex-employee of several Silicon Valley giants turned revealer of tech world wrongdoing. "I planned it like a program or product launch. Obviously the experience is something very personal, but I approached it like work," she told AFP. While Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has become a figurehead for the fight against social media's faults, there are others in the tech world, like Ozoma, who have also taken big risks to stand up. An African-American, former policymaker relations specialist for Google, Pinterest and Facebook, she continues to work for ethics in tech, but from the outside, via her consulting firm Earthseed.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple and Meta/Facebook war is coming according to Bloomberg's Gurman

There is no denying that Apple and Google are rivals. Think of all the battles they have fought on the field over the dead wallets and credit cards of consumers. There is the iOS vs. Android battle which has been turned by consumers posting on tech forums into the Uncivil War. There are competing apps such as the up-and-coming Apple Maps vs. the currently reigning champion, Google Maps.
BUSINESS
SPY

The Best Self-Defense Keychains for Staying Safe in Any Situation

Whether you’re a nighttime runner, college student or a night shift worker, you may feel the need to be able to defend yourself at a moment’s notice (especially following the scary report that homicides were up 28% in 2020 compared to 2019). When looking for an easy way to protect yourself, look no further than your keys. Having the best self-defense keychain that’s small enough to clip onto your bag or belt loop (or carry in your pocket) can be crucial when time is of the essence. Self-defense keychains can come in several configurations, including: Pepper spray Blunt, metal striking objects Sharp objects Hidden knives Whistles Personal...
LIFESTYLE
BlogHer

5 Ways to Increase Holiday Sales for Your Blog Before Year’s End

Is it just me or is everyone getting a headstart on holiday decorating? If statistics are any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. Pinterest recently shared that holiday content was already trending, a search behavior that normally picks up in August and September. Additionally, other platforms like TikTok are also sharing Q4 resources for creators. Now that we’re a hop, skip and jump away from 2022, you probably want to know how to increase holiday sales and end this year on a high note. Here are five things you can do right now. Recommend products that resonate with your audience. Weaving...
GOOGLE
TheConversationAU

Are our phones really designed to slow down over time? Experts look at the evidence

It’s usually around this time of year you hear people complain about their phones slowing down. Apple and Google release new versions of their operating systems (OS) and suddenly there’s a slew of people claiming their old devices have started to lag – conveniently just before Christmas. But do manufacturers really slow down our phones on purpose to nudge us towards shiny new ones, as has been claimed? The answer to this, as usual, is complicated. Let’s take a look at the evidence. The ol’ operating system shuffle Every year, usually around May and June, tech companies announce their new OS updates....
CELL PHONES
TheConversationCanada

We know better than to allow Facebook to control the metaverse

In the midst of the scandals of the Facebook papers, Facebook rebranded the company as Meta. The new name was designed to reflect a focus beyond the Facebook social network platform, and into the metaverse — the extension of the internet into three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) spaces. However, given Facebook’s handling — or mishandling — of their current social responsibilities, we should be cautious about how much control a single company should have over the potential metaverse. We have an opportunity to be proactive regarding the construction of social worlds within virtual reality rather than the reactive state we find ourselves...
INTERNET
