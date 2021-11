Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Drexel’s Camren Wynter lost control of the ball as Syracuse was up by eight points in the second half, allowing Cole Swider to scoop it up on the left side of the floor. The Villanova transfer dribbled down the court, and instead of passing to Joe Girard III for a 3-pointer, Swider went toward the basket. Wynter stuck his hand in for a steal, but Swider stepped away from him for a layup, giving SU its largest lead of the game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO