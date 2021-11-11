CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics committee denies blocking foreign media

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwkWg_0ctCMFoB00
The speed skating venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start in February.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics organising committee has rejected accusations that journalists have been blocked in their attempts to cover preparations for the Games.

Earlier this month the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCCC) accused the Chinese authorities of “continuously stymying” attempts by foreign media to cover the Winter Olympics due to begin near the Chinese capital in February.

In a scathing statement, the FCCC alleged a pattern of authorities denying or ignoring requests for access, and following, harassing and abusing journalists. It contained several accounts of specific instances from foreign journalists, including the verbal abuse and freezing-out of a journalist who mentioned human rights boycotts in a report.

“Our members’ repeated inquiries towards the Beijing Winter Olympics organising committee [Bocog] on how international media can report on the Games have been met with conflicting answers or neglected completely,” the FCCC said.

“FCCC members report spending weeks trying to obtain contact details for Bocog media facilitators, only to receive dismissive or inaccurate information from them.”

In response the Bocog said China “has never recognised the organisation”.

“What this organisation said is inconsistent with the facts and cannot represent the true voice of foreign journalists in China,” it told the Guardian in a lengthy statement.

The Bocog said it “guaranteed the freedom of reporting” by international media on the Games, in accordance with “relevant Chinese policies” and on the proviso journalists abided by “relevant Chinese laws, regulations and anti-epidemic policies”.

However the statement also made several pledges which appeared to answer calls made by the FCCC, including for a dedicated media liaison desk during the Games, and for foreign media to be invited to domestic press events. It said depending on the epidemic situation there would be three press conferences for foreign media organised with the speed skating stadium, Olympic village, and sports centre.

“As the competition unfolds, we will also increase the registration quota of foreign media in the test competition,” it said.

The statement said BOCOG had “always welcomed” media attention and reports from foreign journalists on the Games preparations, had always provided good services, and denied there was “so-called ‘inadequate information disclosure’”. As part of its defence it noted the delivery of 28 issues of an Olympics newsletter to 183 media outlets.

It did not refer to calls by the FCCC to approve long-stalled visas of foreign journalists, after dozens were expelled in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Winter Olympics#Visas#Fccc#Chinese
EconoMonitor

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Light in the Pandemic Tunnel

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are only one quarter away, China is preparing for extraordinary games in the most challenging time. In 2015, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded the 2022 Winter Games to Beijing, the world looked very different. Today, expectations are framed by Japan’s 2020 Summer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai should ‘be heard, not censored’ over MeToo allegations, says association

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Sunday came out in support of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and demanded a full and fair investigation into her allegations of sexual harassment against the country’s former vice premier Zhang Gaoli.“We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected,” the WTA said.On 2 November, Ms Peng, 35, took to a Chinese social media website to describe the assault, which later led to an on-and-off consensual relationship with Mr Zhang. Her post triggered a firestorm online...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

Beijing, set to host Olympics this winter, to get first substantial snow of season

The 2022 winter Olympic Games will take place a few months from now in Beijing, China, a city where snow and precipitation are usually hard to come by in the cooler months. But an incoming storm could kick-start the season and bring a potentially significant snowfall to the region with less than 100 days until the games.
SPORTS
NBC San Diego

Xi Is Expected to Invite Biden to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Sources Say

As the United States and China continue discussions on a virtual summit to be held between the countries' two leaders next week, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics loom large. President Xi Jinping is expected to use the discussion, expected next week, to extend a personal invitation to President Biden attend the events in Beijing in February, sources said.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Sponsors asked to defend support for Beijing Winter Olympics

Human Rights Watch is asking leading sponsors of the Beijing Winter Olympics to explain why they remain largely silent about alleged human rights abuses in China with the Games opening there in just under three months. The rights group said in an on-line briefing that it had reached out to the International Olympic Committee’s so-called TOP sponsors — and leading broadcast rights holder NBC — in lengthy letters almost six months ago. It said it received few responses. The letters asked sponsors to be aware of the rights climate in China and to scrutinize supply chains and other operations. Sponsors pay billions of dollars to the IOC.
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

As the Beijing Winter Olympics countdown begins, calls to boycott the 'Genocide Games' grow

Beijing is about to become the first city to host both a winter and summer Olympics. However, this comes amid growing calls to boycott Beijing 2022, with critics labelling them the “Genocide Games”. With less than 100 days to go, athletes, politicians and human rights activists are among those who want to see the games cancelled or boycotted for human rights reasons. The playbooks - outlining how the games will run - have just been released, but will the games go ahead as planned? Boycott calls The Tokyo games and the concerns around COVID distracted people from the 2022 Winter Olympics for...
SPORTS
The Independent

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be carbon-neutral, China says

Next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics will be a carbon-neutral event, the Chinese government has pledged.China’s ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said “all the venues will use renewable energy, and ice making technology will produce almost zero emissions, both the first time in history”.“80% of the venues and facilities in the Beijing competition zone are from the 2008 Summer Olympics,” he tweeted.Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, chai of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, praised the efforts of organisers to deliver the promise of holding a carbon-neutral event during a virtual press conference.The IOC held...
SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

Olympics sponsors in spotlight as Beijing Winter Games loom

New York [US], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised concern about the event, saying the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) major corporate sponsors should "explain" how they are using their leverage to address human rights abuses in China. In a statement,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Biden administration weighing how to approach Beijing Winter Olympic Games

The Biden administration is still weighing how to approach the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games, including the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, but hasn't reached a final conclusion, officials familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The issue did not arise during a highly anticipated virtual summit between President Joe Biden...
SPORTS
AFP

Tiananmen vigil leader invokes Gandhi at Hong Kong sentencing

A leading Hong Kong democracy activist facing jail invoked Mahatma Gandhi's civil disobedience campaign in court on Wednesday as he gave a defiant speech defending his decision to take part in a banned Tiananmen vigil. Lee Cheuk-yan is one of eight pro-democracy figures on trial for joining a vigil last year which had been banned by Hong Kong police for the first time in 31 years, citing the coronavirus and security fears. Five defendants, including Lee, have pleaded guilty to joining an "unauthorised assembly". At Wednesday's sentencing hearing Lee stood to deliver an emotional statement in which he compared Hong Kong's democracy movement to India's struggle for freedom from colonial Britain.
INDIA
Telegraph

MPs pile pressure on Boris Johnson to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from senior Tories to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, following reports the Biden administration will swerve the Games. Tim Loughton, a former minister, wrote to the Prime Minister on Wednesday night urging him to ban any official UK diplomatic representation at...
POLITICS
The Independent

IOC introduces transgender athletes rules and says no one must be excluded

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a new, “groundbreaking” framework on transgender inclusion that calls for no athlete to be excluded from any competition on grounds of unfair advantage.The 10-point framework, prepared by the IOC and released on Tuesday, took two years to be finalised. The committee consulted with more than 250 athletes and other stakeholders before finalising the document.It states that “unlike previous guidelines, the framework underscores that no athlete has an inherent advantage and moves away from eligibility criteria focused on testosterone levels.”“The framework also acknowledges the central role that eligibility criteria play in ensuring fairness, particularly...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy