National Signing Day

WACO, Texas – No. 6 Baylor volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre has announced the signing of four to the 2022 class; the highest-ranked class ever for the program at No. 4. The Bears signed the No. 4 and No. 5 player of the 2022 class, the highest-ranked signees for the Bears since Kara McGhee signed as a No. 6 recruit from Clark High School.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO