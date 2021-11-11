CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

National Signing Day

By Jermaine Ferrell
wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several high school student athletes in our...

www.wfxrtv.com

sicem365.com

Baylor Volleyball Inks Highest-Ranked Class on National Signing Day

WACO, Texas – No. 6 Baylor volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre has announced the signing of four to the 2022 class; the highest-ranked class ever for the program at No. 4. The Bears signed the No. 4 and No. 5 player of the 2022 class, the highest-ranked signees for the Bears since Kara McGhee signed as a No. 6 recruit from Clark High School.
VOLLEYBALL
Sun-Journal

Central Maine student-athletes make it official on National Signing Day

SKOWHEGAN — The long wait is finally over for Jaycie Christopher. The Skowhegan senior signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play Division I basketball at Boston University next year. Christopher will be playing on an athletic scholarship. A national letter of intent is a document recruits sign...
MAINE STATE
Click2Houston.com

Nine student-athletes sign NLIs during Lutheran South Academy November National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at Lutheran South Academy as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place. Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. At Lutheran South it was an impressive group of nine student-athletes that signed, including four off the 2021 TAPPS 5A State Championship Baseball team.
Click2Houston.com

Fort Bend Christian Academy trio inks NLIs on National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at Fort Bend Christian Academy as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place. Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. For Fort Bend Christian Academy it was a trio that ended up signing. Avery Hodge signed with Oklahoma softball, Bailey Hanner inked with Texas State volleyball and Reagan Heflin officially signed with Nicholls State softball.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
247Sports

Kermit Davis weighs in on Wednesday's National Signing Day class

(Release) Ole Miss men’s basketball has signed three for the 2022-23 season, head coach Kermit Davis announced as part of their National Signing Day class on Wednesday. Next fall the Rebels will welcome 6-4 combo guard TJ Caldwell (Dallas, Texas / Faith Family Academy, Oak Cliff), 6-5 shooting guard Robert Cowherd (Grayson, Georgia / Southern California Academy) and 6-10 forward Malique Ewin (Lawrenceville, Georgia / Berkmar High School).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico High athletes sign D-I scholarships ahead of National Signing Day

CHICO — National Signing Day for high school athletes was Thursday, but with the official date being on Veterans Day three athletes from Chico High announced their commitment to play their respective sports at the Division I level. Defender Taylor Dever and forward Priscilla Ward have been staples on the...
CHICO, CA
WKTV

Local student-athletes sign Letters of Intent to play sports at collegiate level on National Signing Day

WKTV - It was National Signing Day, Wednesday, with high school student-athletes across the nation making written commitments to play their sport at the collegiate level. There were numerous student-athletes throughout the Mohawk Valley region who made their commitments official with written Letters of Intent for various schools at many different levels of competition.
SOCCER
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women's Soccer Signs Nine Players on National Signing Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State Women's Soccer Head Coach Dallas Boyer announced the signing of nine players: Brooke Pendleton, Sophia Cucchetti, Eleanor Simkonis, Lilly Iadicicco, Payton Koebbe, Emma Pompo, Tanji Sarver, Liv Fain, and Vail Muller. To view pictures from signing day, click here. Brooke Pendleton | Northville, Mich. |...
CLEVELAND, OH
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Christian Academy Has Seven Senior Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent On National Signing Day

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Wednesday, November 10th, seven TWCA seniors signed their Letters of Intent in front of friends, family and their fellow Warriors to continue their athletic and academic careers in college. Austin Benigni (Basketball - Naval Academy), Ethan Bridges (Golf - Florida Southern College), Arrington Eason (Baseball...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

