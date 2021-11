A local youth hockey association says it is being forced to cancel games over a referee shortage caused in large part by abusive parents and coaches. The Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association, which covers Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, reports that it has lost 50% of its game officials from pre-coronavirus season numbers to this season. In 2018-19, it had just shy of 500 officials, and as of October, there were 276, says association president Linda Jondo.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO