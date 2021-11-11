CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Josh Tower Talks About Playing Aaron Burr in the Musical Hamilton

By Terri McCormick
104star.com
 6 days ago

The musical Hamilton is back in Omaha for a second time at the Orpheum Theater. It’s the story of America...

www.104star.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Hamilton

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
DALLAS, TX
celebritypage.com

WATCH: Broadway Veteran Josh Prince Tells Us About 'Trevor The Musical'

Paying tribute to the origins of the Trevor Project, Trevor: The Musical is now on stage in New York City. Based on the 1995 Academy-Award winning short film, also named Trevor, the new musical project is bringing awareness and entertainment to the stage. Trevor takes place in 1981, following adolescent...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Burr
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Bergen Williams Dead at 62

Sad news for GENERAL HOSPITAL fans as the Twitter account for Bergen Williams is reporting that the actress died back on July 20 at the age of 62. According to a tweet, the actress “succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s Disease surrounded by loving family. Bergen was a writer, inventor, and actress who played Big Alice on the TV soap GH.” According to the account’s screen name, Williams’ Twitter is managed by her sister, who shared the news of her passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Awards#The Orpheum Theater
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
New York Post

‘Isis’ actress JoAnna Cameron, DC Comics star, dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, star of DC Comics’ cult classic Saturday morning series “The Secrets of Isis,” has died in Hawaii due to complications from a stroke. She was 70. Joanna Pang Atkins, the striking brunette’s co-star on the super-heroine series, which ran from 1975 to 1976 on CBS, announced the former actress’ passing via social media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wfmynews2.com

Now playing: Christmas music on the radio!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you ready to belt out to Mariah Carey, rock around the Christmas tree, and run, run with Rudolph?. Your favorite holiday classics are BACK on the radio!. WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton was at Mix 99.5 on Friday morning as they officially flipped the switch over...
GREENSBORO, NC
IndieWire

Joaquin Phoenix Is No Longer Scared by Interviews, Thanks to ‘C’mon C’mon’

It’s hard to imagine an actor with more disdain for the interview process than Joaquin Phoenix. Over the years, Phoenix’s awkward responses to questions from interviews have practically become an extension of his uneasy screen persona. In 2019, he walked out of an interview for “Joker” when asked about whether the movie incited violence, and when another reporter asked him about preparing for the role a few months later, he said it was “old news.” In 2014, he confessed during an Esquire profile that while he didn’t hate doing press, he certainly doesn’t like it, likening himself to “a bratty kid who...
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy