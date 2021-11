What better way to wake up than with a warm cup of coffee? Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world, and its popularity is reflected through the immense amount of coffee shops that have popped up all around Charlottesville. Coffee and coffee shops serve as warm pick-me-ups in the middle of the day and gathering places for students looking for an ambient place to get some work done.

