Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters via Zoom on Monday, the first day of Arkansas game week. Below is everything he said to open the 11th game week of the season. "We challenged the players last week to go out and play with a lot of positive energy, and I really like the way the players did that. The execution was not always perfect, but it was certainly improved. And I was really pleased with the way our players responded. I think we need to build on that. I think how you finish is most important this time of year, how you dictate tempo, the energy you play with, how you prepare. All those things are critical to how you play. And I think our players hopefully are going to respond the right way.

