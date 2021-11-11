ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 NFL Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

By Daily Norseman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there’s a ton of off-field stories that have surfaced with the Minnesota Vikings (+3) over the past few days, there’s still. ....

VikingsTerritory

Cris Carter Has Blunt Thoughts on the State of the Vikings

In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
FanSided

2 terrible contracts the Vikings need to get rid of in 2022

Looking ahead to the offseason, these are the two worst contracts the Minnesota Vikings need to unload. At 3-5 with a bunch of close losses and a schedule that’s not getting any easier, the Minnesota Vikings are headed for an offseason reset. Head coach Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat, and general manager Rick Spielman is not far behind him.
ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery placed in NFL's COVID-19 protocol

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers may be missing a pair of important defensive players going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league's reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks and...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers' Week 11 opponent

The Steelers will travel to face the Chargers for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Los Angeles this week. Here are five things to know about the AFC West foe. With the possible exception of Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, he’s the toughest opposing quarterback the Steelers have faced since their Week 4 loss at Green Bay. The second-year product of Oregon averages nearly 300 yards per game, is flirting with a touchdown to interception ratio of 3:1 and ranks in the top half of the league with a passer rating of 96.3. The analytics love him even more, as his Pro Football Focus grade of 87.2 ranks fourth among quarterbacks with at least 200 drop backs this year. Only Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill are better. And he’s gotten on a bit of a roll in recent weeks after a rocky start. He’s posted ratings of at least 85.1 in each of his past five games, four of them wins for his Chargers.
