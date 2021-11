Two SEC West teams suffering disappointing losses last weekend face off on Saturday with the Mississippi State Bulldogs hitting the road to take on the Auburn Tigers. The division is probably locked up at this point with Alabama sitting atop the standings at 5-1, but second place is more than attainable for both the Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) and Auburn (6-3, 3-2) currently looking up at Texas A&M, which sits just one game ahead in the division. Better conference standing means better bowl location — and more money — at the end of the season, so there is plenty of incentive for both teams this weekend.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO