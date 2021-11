The Florida Gators looked to get off to a hot start last season until Keyontae Johnson went down early in the Florida State game played in Tallahassee. Johnson would miss the rest of the season and that meant that head coach Mike White needed to change the way they approached things on offense. That led to the season being hit or miss with the Gators still making the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, Florida beat No. 20 ranked Florida State and went from a team with not even a single vote in the Associated Press poll to No. 24. So for the time being at least they have to deal with some success.

