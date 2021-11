UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER, BYLINE: Before we start today's episode, we need your help with an upcoming show. Are you a business that is trying to hire but cannot? We would love for you to tell us what you have tried. Have you changed the hours? Have you added perks? Are you turning to less-skilled workers? And we'd also love to hear what this has meant for your business that you cannot find workers. And then on the other hand, are you a worker who has turned down a job or quit? Tell us why. Was the pay too low? Is it safety, child care? Is it something we haven't thought of yet? And then thirdly here, are you looking for work and cannot find it? Do you want to call b.s. on the whole labor shortage? Have you applied for jobs that are maybe even at companies complaining about the shortage? If your answer is yes to any of these, we would love to hear from you. We'd love to have you record a brief voice memo on your cellphone - keep it to a minute or less, please - with just the main details, as well as your name and your location. And then email that to planetmoney@npr.org. That's planetmoney@npr.org. You can write to us by email as well, but a voice memo is way better for us. Thank you, and on to the show.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO