The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Feb. 1 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Allowing an average of 118.33 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO