Conemaugh Valley Board expands vo-tech, hires elementary principal

In a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s meeting, the Conemaugh Valley school board expanded the time a student can attend Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School from two years to three years.

“Our job is to provide opportunities for the kids,” high school Principal Jeffrey Miller said. “And I see a need in society ... for the trades, so why not give them an extra year because perhaps they could get an apprenticeship their senior year – they could be walking into a full-time opportunity.”

He also addressed the possibility of converting these lessons into college credits.

Miller brought the subject up during October’s meeting and was met with support from the members.

He and special education director Mandy Livai worked on the proposal together.

Students can begin attending the vo-tech as sophomores starting in the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m just more than thrilled that it passed,” Miller said.

“I’m just excited for the kids.”

The board also officially named Michelle LaRose as the elementary principal during Wednesday’s meeting.

After being hired during the 2020-21 school year as the dean of students, LaRose transitioned into the acting principal role at the beginning of this term.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to have 24 years of service in a school district that I know and love,” she said. “I am thrilled to now become an official part of the administration team. The administration, school board, staff, students, PTO and the community have been extremely supportive.”

LaRose also said it was an honor to know she’ll be finishing her career at Conemaugh Valley and that she is proud to be a Blue Jay.

At the previous meeting, an as-needed interim elementary principal was hired through Ignite Solutions to help with the transition.

That turned out to be former Conemaugh Township Area Elementary Principal Jim Carr.

The board and Superintendent Shane Hazenstab have been pleased with the process.

“He has been a tremendous help,” Hazenstab said.

He added that they are “very excited for Mrs. LaRose.”

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.