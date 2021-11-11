Top JD executive says company is a 'good student' in eyes of Chinese regulators

Binance has a staggering public potential worth of $300B due to its trading volume and transaction fees, which are larger than of its four biggest competitors. According to former Binance executives, the crypto exchange could be worth $300 billion if it decides to go public. The unofficial mouth-watering valuation implies that the company is more than three times the value of the American crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) before its IPO. In addition, at $300 billion, Binance surpasses other notable unicorn companies. They include media powerhouse Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), oil and gas mainstay Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM), and sports apparel giant Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO