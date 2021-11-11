ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Top JD executive says company is a 'good student' in eyes of Chinese regulators

By Arjun Kharpal
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXin Lijun, CEO of JD Retail, says the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China cracks down on 'effeminate men'

CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins Shep Smith to report that China is cracking down on what it calls 'effeminate men.' The move reflects Beijing's concerns that media outlets are not encouraging young men to be masculine enough.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Regulators#Chinese#Jd Retail#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends US bank head quarantine exemption

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday defended allowing the head of JP Morgan Chase to skip a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors, saying he worked for "a very big bank". JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without undergoing the usual 21-day hotel quarantine even as the international business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China's "zero-Covid" strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coinspeaker

Binance Is Potentially Worth $300B, Former Company Executives Says

Binance has a staggering public potential worth of $300B due to its trading volume and transaction fees, which are larger than of its four biggest competitors. According to former Binance executives, the crypto exchange could be worth $300 billion if it decides to go public. The unofficial mouth-watering valuation implies that the company is more than three times the value of the American crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) before its IPO. In addition, at $300 billion, Binance surpasses other notable unicorn companies. They include media powerhouse Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), oil and gas mainstay Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM), and sports apparel giant Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Chinese retail giant JD accepts digital yuan payments for Singles Day

E-commerce giant JD.com took payments in China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) at a massive local ​​shopping event. JD.com accepted digital yuan, also known as e-CNY, for payment on its e-commerce application for the Singles Day promotion period that began on Oct. 31 and ended on Thursday, the firm confirmed.
RETAIL
CNBC

China's largest chipmaker SMIC says top executive and three board members quit

China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, said its vice chairman has resigned in a leadership reshuffle less than a year after he took the role. Besides Chiang, three other members also resigned from the board, including co-chief executive officer Liang Mong Song who had threatened to quit in December...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Crypto Becoming Cultural, Cool, Says Top Visa Executive

Investing in cryptocurrencies was considered unsafe and a huge risk, but this no longer seems to be the case. In a recent statement, a top Visa executive said that NFTs were attracting a number of people into the crypto space, generating a "whole new class" of mainstream consumers. While regulatory...
MARKETS
NWI.com

Chinese company picks Grand Forks for manufacturing plant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Chinese company has chosen Grand Forks as the site of a manufacturing facility that city officials said Saturday could be the largest private sector investment in the community's history. Fufeng Group Ltd. picked an approximately 370 acre (150 hectare) site in Grand Forks’ agri-business...
GRAND FORKS, ND
9to5Mac

Report: Apple’s ‘top executive for South Korea’ is leaving the company

An antitrust law passed in South Korea earlier this year will require Apple to support third-party payment platforms alongside its own In-App Purchase system. Now, Bloomberg reports that Apple’s “top executive for South Korea is leaving” the company for a new job in the United States. Brandon Yoon joined Apple...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

China tells US to stop suppressing Chinese students

Beijing [China], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday urged the United States to stop harassing and suppressing Chinese students and visiting scholars, so as to create a sound atmosphere for bilateral cultural exchanges and educational cooperation. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Evergrande shares slip after deal to raise $273 million in a business sale

BEIJING — Indebted property developer China Evergrande is set to raise about $273 million by selling its remaining shares in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks, according to a filing released ahead of the market open Thursday. Shares of Evergrande fell more than 1% in morning trade Thursday. HengTen...
MARKETS
AFP

Pro-democracy clothing brand Chickeeduck to quit Hong Kong

A Hong Kong clothing company that supported democracy with colourful, tongue-in-cheek cartoon designs announced Thursday it will shutter its shops next year citing "unprecedented harassment" from officials and political opponents. Cute cartoon animals have been at the heart of Chickeeduck since its founding in 1990, and as democracy protests convulsed the city in recent years it embraced designs that subtly backed the movement. China is currently remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image using a national security law that has crushed dissent, and is pursuing a campaign to purge any individual or company deemed unpatriotic. "In the past 18 months Chickeeduck has been suffering unprecedented harassment by unidentifiable malicious forces," owner Herbert Chow wrote in a statement announcing the company would quit the Hong Kong market by the second half of 2022.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy