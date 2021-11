The Buccaneers need to be extremely cautious about injuries this weekend. The Washington Football Team had some hype going into their matchup with the Buccaneers last season in the playoffs, but the shine is gone this season. The Football Team is still a quarterback and some change away from being the contender that some analysts saw them as last season, and the Bucs need to keep this evaluation in mind ahead of their matchup this weekend.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO