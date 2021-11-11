ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kopachuck State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Washington That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

By Kurt Kragthorpe
 7 days ago

In Washington’s vast system of more than 140 state parks, some venues can be overlooked. Kopachuck State Park is one of those areas that’s relatively undiscovered. Visitors use phrases such as “stumbled upon” in sharing their experiences. One major highlight is the views of the water from the 5,600 feet of saltwater shoreline on Henderson Bay. Wading is a popular activity. While the water temperature varies during the year, the scenery framed by Cutts Island and the Olympic Mountains in the distance is a constant.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwsXF_0ctBn7eg00
Once targeted for potential closure, the park is valued by nearby residents and visitors who discover it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHH8C_0ctBn7eg00
Sunset is a spectacular time to visit Kopachuck State Park and you can linger, knowing the parking lot is only a short walk away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdKU7_0ctBn7eg00
The nature of the beach changes with the tide, bringing various forms of marine life to the shore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LA9af_0ctBn7eg00
And the composition of the beach can vary from rocky to sandy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cN9MG_0ctBn7eg00
Cutts Island, accessible only by boat, is a half-mile from the shore and is part of Kopachuck State Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tV4Xf_0ctBn7eg00
The same could be said of a lot of places in Washington, but the autumn leaves give the park a different dimension.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUUuU_0ctBn7eg00
The Kopachuck State Park Trail and the Nature Loop cover a total of about 2 miles, mostly in the shade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHbMB_0ctBn7eg00
The dense ferns are a striking feature of Kopachuck State Park.

Kopachuck State Park is located about 6 miles from Gig Harbor and 17 miles from Tacoma. The park once was considered for closure by the state government, amid budget cutbacks. Neighboring residents rallied to save it, recognizing that it deserved to be preserved as an attraction, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. For more information about visiting Kopachuck, see the Washington State Parks website.

Address: Kopachuck State Park, 10712 56th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, USA

