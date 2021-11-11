Kopachuck State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Washington That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing
In Washington’s vast system of more than 140 state parks, some venues can be overlooked. Kopachuck State Park is one of those areas that’s relatively undiscovered. Visitors use phrases such as “stumbled upon” in sharing their experiences. One major highlight is the views of the water from the 5,600 feet of saltwater shoreline on Henderson Bay. Wading is a popular activity. While the water temperature varies during the year, the scenery framed by Cutts Island and the Olympic Mountains in the distance is a constant.
Kopachuck State Park is located about 6 miles from Gig Harbor and 17 miles from Tacoma. The park once was considered for closure by the state government, amid budget cutbacks. Neighboring residents rallied to save it, recognizing that it deserved to be preserved as an attraction, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. For more information about visiting Kopachuck, see the Washington State Parks website.
Address: Kopachuck State Park, 10712 56th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, USA
