CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtAwn_0ctBn5tE00

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich realizes this season is going to be one of growth and development for his young roster. Consider this blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings evidence of a lesson learned.

Dejounte Murray had 26 points and San Antonio never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Kings 136-117 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio has built 16-point leads in three consecutive games but held on this time after blowing that advantage in a 99-94 defeat at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

“I think that loss at OKC kind of transitioned over here,” Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV said. “We know we have a tendency of when we are playing really, really good, we kind of slack off and let (off) the gas pedal.”

San Antonio did not let up against Sacramento, snapping a three-game skid at the AT&T Center. The Spurs had not won at home since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando

San Antonio entered averaging 107.4 points per game but had a season high in points while making a season-best 18 3-pointers.

The Spurs had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s. Thad Young had a season-best 17 points and fellow reserves Bryn Forbes, Devin Vassell and Walker scored 15 each.

Fox was 14 for 24 from the field, but no one else on the Kings had more than six field goals and only four players scored in double figures. Buddy Hield had 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

“Maybe there’s some fatigue kicking in, but we’ve got to be able to fight through that,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We can’t give in to that this early in the season, so whatever the reason was, it’s not a good excuse. We’ve got to get back and start playing some better basketball again.”

The Spurs scored the first seven points and expanded it to a 27-11 advantage with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. San Antonio had its highest-scoring opening quarter of the season, leading Sacramento 34-20.

“Once a team kind of hits you first, then you’re on your heels and they try to keep it rolling,” said Kings forward Maurice Harkless, who had six points. “You’ve got to try to figure out a way to stop it. Tonight, we didn’t do a good job of that.”

San Antonio made 11 3-pointers in the first half, one shy of the franchise record for any half. The Spurs finished plus-27 on 3s against the Kings, topping their previous high of plus-15 against the Lakers on Oct 26.

“When we got up today, it did feel great to be able to maintain that,” Popovich said. “Play good D, rebound, make good decisions on offense, do it as a team, not go off 1-on-1, that sort of thing. That was the best part of the game.”

TIP-INS

Kings: Former San Antonio center Chimezie Metu had 13 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes. Metu played two seasons with the Spurs after they drafted him in the second round in 2018. … Fox has 1,756 career assists, moving within 35 of tying Chris Webber for fifth in franchise history. Mike Bibby holds the Kings record with 2,580 assists. … G Tyrese Haliburton missed his second straight game with lower back tightness. … G Terence Davis II did not play due to a sore left ankle.

Spurs: Murray had six assists, giving him 1,003 in 263 career games. He joins Tony Parker, Alvin Robertson, Johnny Moore and Willie Anderson as the only players in franchise history with 2,500 points and 1,000 assists in their first 300 career games. … Jakob Poeltl missed his third straight game in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. Popovich was unsure when the center will return.

ON THE BENCH

Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III did not play in his 10th straight game. Bagley has made only one appearance all season, playing 10 minutes against Utah on Oct. 22.

There was speculation that Bagley refused to enter Sunday’s game against Indiana, but Walton refuted that assertion.

“No, look, our guys all know this is what is expected out of us as a group,” Walton said before Wednesday’s game. “Marvin and I are constantly in communication and today was about San Antonio and today was a very good shootaround and we’re going into tonight. He and everyone else knows we need everyone this year and everyone has to be ready.”

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Spurs: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Dejounte Murray's double-double carries Spurs past Magic

Dejounte Murray posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs snapped a two-game losing streak, beating the host Orlando Magic 102-89. Devin Vassell, whom the Spurs selected with 11th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State University, had...
NBA
dallassun.com

Spurs looking to be better on defense when they host Kings

The San Antonio Spurs look to be more disciplined on defense and find a way to close out games when they head home to host the scrappy Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Spurs return to the floor after a 99-94 loss in Oklahoma City on Sunday in which they squandered a 16-point first-half lead before fighting back to make it a one-possession game in the final seconds.
NBA
chatsports.com

Kings come out lifeless, get blown out by Spurs, 136-117

Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio, Phoenix Suns, Harrison Barnes, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento, Marvin Bagley III, National Basketball Association, Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sacramento Kings are starting to look a lot like the 2020-21 version of themselves, and that was on full display during their 136-117 loss to the...
NBA
chatsports.com

Kings vs Spurs Preview: On the road again

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings begin a crucial four-game stretch that should finally give us an answer as to whether this year’s team is truly different than years past. The Kings will be facing teams that have combined for a 10-27 record so far this season, meaning the Kings should not be at a talent disadvantage on any night of the trip. That trip begins tonight in San Antonio as the Kings face off with the Spurs.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
Reuters

Dejounte Murray leads balanced Spurs past Kings

EditorsNote: tweaked 2nd graf, changed to 12 rebounds in 4th graf. Dejounte Murray scored 26 points to lead a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs jumped on top early and rolled to a 136-117 win over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Spurs led by 14 after one...
NBA
KENS 5

Spurs 136, Kings 117: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. The Spurs had not...
NBA
wtaw.com

Spurs Overcome Kings, Fox

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in a 136-117 win over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday. San Antone overcame a season-high 37 points from De’Aaron Fox.
NBA
chatsports.com

San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Spurs rain threes on the Kings to win 136-117

The San Antonio Spurs opened their two-game homestand with a blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings, 136-117. The Spurs got out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, in large part thanks to their best night shooting threes of the season, hitting 18-23 from three, led by five from Devin Vassell and four from Doug McDermott.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Alvin Robertson
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Luke Walton
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Drew Eubanks
Person
Maurice Harkless
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Mike Bibby
kingsherald.com

Spurs 136, Kings 117: Kings start road trip with third straight loss

After getting burned by the Suns to start the week, the Kings had a day off to rub copious amounts of aloe vera all over their bodies and get ready for their next four-game road trip. On paper, these next four games could be interpreted as a respite for the Kings after having to face the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz both twice already to start the season. But we all know Kings basketball follows no sensible logic and truly anything can happen on any given night. With that in mind, I hope we all still performed our personal pre-game rituals (mine is deep breathing exercises while saying a prayer to the basketball gods) as the Kings took on the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Let's see how they did:
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 136, Kings 117

Say this much about this young and growing group of Spurs: They are not incapable of learning from mistakes. Two nights after racing to a big first-quarter lead at Oklahoma City and then fumbling it away, the Spurs raced out to a big first-quarter lead against Sacramento and kept their foot down.
NBA
KENS 5

Recap: Spurs dominate Kings 136-117 on best shooting night of the year

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio dominated Sacramento on their best three-point shooting night of the year with seven players at 15 points or more, beating the Kings 136-117. The Spurs led wire-to-wire, hit 18-32 from deep, had 34 assists to just 8 turnovers, and put together a solid 48-minute effort to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Thunder.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Okc#Orlando San Antonio
NBC Sports

Kings fall flat in defensive meltdown against Spurs

There's always that one quarter that seems to be the Kings' Achilles' heel in each of their losses. Wednesday night was no different than Monday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. One quarter is all it took for an opposing team to build an insurmountable lead against the Kings. Losing 136-117...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray stuffed the stat sheet in Spurs’ loss to the Clippers

The Spurs kept pace with the Clippers all night but could not overcome their opponents in the end. Dejounte Murray almost had another triple-double leading the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. His defense was stellar as usual, adding 3 steals to the box score for the night. Derrick White had a rebound game offensively, pouring in 19 on 8 for 14 shooting, and Drew Eubanks almost notched a double-double himself with 8 points and 10 rebounds filling in for Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 34, Clippers School Young Spurs 106-92

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 on Tuesday night. Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday. Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Derrick White added 19 points and Drew Eubanks had 10 rebounds in the Spurs’ third straight loss. Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored the Clippers’ first six points of the fourth...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy