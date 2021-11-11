Thanks for Support

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Native children’s bodies discovered, families mourn, but from that, a vision to heal trauma while also paying tribute to loved ones lost is born. “Hopefully it can give us a sense of self, recognition, and rebuilding, healing, and the Rapid City community is the first one in the nation that’s building, at this scale, a monument for our relatives that had to go through the boarding school system whether they passed or if they survived,” said Lorraine Nez, a participant for the Remembering the Children memorial project.
