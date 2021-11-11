Thanks for Support

First given honor to God who is truly the head of my life. Without him none of this would be possible. I am truly blessed to have been able to embark upon this journey! I have learned so much and met some of the absolute most amazing and supportive individuals. I can honestly say, this campaign has allowed me to push myself in ways I didn’t think was possible & to tap into strength and perseverance that only true passion can push forward. Thank you all for pushing me to the finish line and holding me accountable. Thank you to the City of Monroe for believing in me and my vision for One Monroe+OurMonroe=MonroeStrong. The Emilio for Mayor Campaign is truly happy and at peace to know we have done our part. Thank you everyone for the major support! The numbers showed the impact that was made in the community & it’s only up from here. The community is watching. We can’t wait to see what’s in store next. Until next time despite what side you’re on let’s ALL work to make Monroe a #OneMonroe so we can then say this is OurMonroe.

MONROE, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO