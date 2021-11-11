ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Thanks for Support

thesandpaper.net
 7 days ago

Congratulations to Mr. Scibetta and Mr. Maxwell on their win for Little Egg Harbor Township...

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
thesandpaper.net

Two New Appointments to Surf City Land Use Board

The Surf City Borough Council unanimously appointed George Wachter as a member of the land use board to fill the vacancy of an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024, at its monthly meeting Nov. 10. At the same meeting, the council also unanimously approved the appointment of Richard Savianeso to fill the vacancy of alternate #1 position on the land use board. His unexpired term ends Dec. 31.
SURF CITY, NJ
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Thanks to community for supporting Summit Fire tax increase

Summit Fire & EMS would like to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation for the terrific support of the voters within our district with their approval of ballot Issue 6A. While tax increases never are popular, the vote for this measure will allow us to continue meeting the priorities that you, the public, have indicated are your biggest concerns in our district. With the passage of this measure, Summit Fire & EMS has the stable financial footing to continue providing prompt, professional EMS services into the future.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
thelcn.com

Livingston County supports Thank A Vet discount program

GENESEO — Livingston County is encouraging local veterans during this week of Veterans Day to take advantage of the county’s Thank A Vet Discount Program. Through the program, veterans receive an I.D. card identifying them as honorably discharged, which they can use to receive discounts on goods and services from participating businesses throughout the county.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
dailycitizen.news

Letter: American Legion Auxiliary thanks public for support

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 would like to thank the community for parking with us during the North Georgia Agricultural Fair. Fair parking is the Auxiliary's biggest fundraiser each year. Your generosity enables us to help local veterans and their families and other veterans projects. Mild weather and enthusiastic crowds helped us surpass our goal, but we couldn't have done it without the support of our community, our post and our partners.
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clackamas Review

City of Gladstone: Thank you, voters, for supporting Public Works

Jacque Betz: We can now be better prepared for future storms and emergency eventsNov. 2, 2021, election — what a great day for Gladstone! An overwhelming majority of voters approved Measure 3-570 to authorize replacement of the city's Public Works building. Located on Portland Avenue in downtown Gladstone and built 50 years ago as a prefabricated shop, the facility serves as one of Gladstone's command centers for natural disasters and often is called on for round-the-clock response. It is designated as a critical facility to "protect citizens, critical facilities, infrastructure, private property and the environment from natural hazards" —...
GLADSTONE, OR
Monroe Local News

Kelly thanks his supporters, pledges to continue to work for OneMonroe

First given honor to God who is truly the head of my life. Without him none of this would be possible. I am truly blessed to have been able to embark upon this journey! I have learned so much and met some of the absolute most amazing and supportive individuals. I can honestly say, this campaign has allowed me to push myself in ways I didn’t think was possible & to tap into strength and perseverance that only true passion can push forward. Thank you all for pushing me to the finish line and holding me accountable. Thank you to the City of Monroe for believing in me and my vision for One Monroe+OurMonroe=MonroeStrong. The Emilio for Mayor Campaign is truly happy and at peace to know we have done our part. Thank you everyone for the major support! The numbers showed the impact that was made in the community & it’s only up from here. The community is watching. We can’t wait to see what’s in store next. Until next time despite what side you’re on let’s ALL work to make Monroe a #OneMonroe so we can then say this is OurMonroe.
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Thanking Rep. Neguse for supporting Alzheimer’s legislation

Nationwide, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. In Colorado, 76,000 people live with this disease with help from their 158,000 caregivers. Summit County, with its well-earned reputation as a destination for downhill skiing and other forms of athletics at altitude, may seem like an unlikely place for county residents to be dealing with dementia. But it’s here, and many of our neighbors and friends are living with the disease as well as they can.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
On Common Ground News

Tara Graves thanks supporters, prepares for District 1 runoff in Stonecrest

Thank you to all of my supporters and to everyone who has put in the time and energy to campaign for change in the City of Stonecrest. I am so excited about the opportunity to serve the City of Stonecrest. I want the community to know we are in this together and I will be their gatekeeper for District 1. I am motivated because I know Stonecrest has so much potential and I am looking forward to Building a Better Stonecrest. Teams are not perfect; however, if a team has mutual trust, respect, effective communication and the liberty to share ideas and embrace innovations we can make Stonecrest one of the most desirable cities in DeKalb county.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
kotatv.com

Remembering the Children’s memorial is getting off the ground thanks to national support

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Native children’s bodies discovered, families mourn, but from that, a vision to heal trauma while also paying tribute to loved ones lost is born. “Hopefully it can give us a sense of self, recognition, and rebuilding, healing, and the Rapid City community is the first one in the nation that’s building, at this scale, a monument for our relatives that had to go through the boarding school system whether they passed or if they survived,” said Lorraine Nez, a participant for the Remembering the Children memorial project.
RAPID CITY, SD
Watauga Democrat

Pete Buttigieg 'thankful' for support while newborn was in hospital

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is thankful for the support he received while his newborn son, Gus, was in the hospital. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
HEALTH
primepublishers.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS San Francisco

Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
HAYWARD, CA
thesandpaper.net

Harvey Cedars Has Perks for Lifeguards, Firefighters and First Aid Squad

Four restaurants that serve breakfast and lunch announced they will be giving a 10% discount to all members of the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol throughout next summer. “The young men and women who serve our town have been most supportive of local businesses, and this small token will show we do indeed appreciate their effort and hard work,” said Al Holl, owner of the Neptune Market and Neptune Grille. “We take pride in working with the town in this small way. In this era of recruitment challenges, each and every spiff that can be offered prospective staff should help. Without a fully staffed crew on our beaches, it would be impossible to attract vacationers and locals alike to swim and enjoy the great recreation offered. We’re looking forward to another great season here in Harvey Cedars, and we take pride in working with the town to help in this small way.”
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

LBI Region Marks Veterans Day

On Sunday morning outside of the Acme Market on East Bay Avenue in Stafford Township, retired veterans handed out artificial blue forget-me-not flowers to shoppers, collecting funds to benefit the the Disabled American Veterans organization. The flower symbolizes, among other things, respect. At the Ethel A. Jacobsen and Long Beach...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy