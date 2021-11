ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - Abbotsford, British Columbia officials are telling people who live in the Sumas Prairie to evacuate immediately. Abbotsford is right on the U.S. border. Officials with the city of Sumas in Whatcom County said they are monitoring the situation, and if they see a significant change in the water levels that require immediate action, they will send out an emergency alert to residents' cell phones.

SUMAS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO