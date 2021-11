Last week was a key victory for Utah State because it helped them to stay one loss in conference play. Right now, Utah State leads the Mountain Division as they hold the tie breaker over Air Force and they are currently the only one loss conference team in the division. Utah State picked up a 51-31 victory over Hawaii to stay on top of the division. The Aggies need to stay on top of the division going into November, a critical point in the conference championship run. Utah State will get a break from conference play this as they face New Mexico State.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO