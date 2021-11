Michigan’s men’s basketball team won its only exhibition game of the 2020/21 campaign in blowout fashion Friday night, defeating Wayne State 87-54 at Wayne State Field House Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. paced the Wolverines out of the gate with six of his team’s first nine points to fuel a three point lead heading into the first media timeout. The Warriors' scrappiness allowed them to hang around over the next seven minutes, as they never let the lead got beyond seven points. That’s when sophomore big man Hunter Dickinson went to work.

