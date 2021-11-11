ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande News: Chinese troubled property giant avoids another default

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Evergrande, the country’s indebted real estate giant avoided a formal default yet again after a bondholder said that the company made interest payment to the tune of $148 million on Wednesday, meeting the payment deadline. Key takeaways (via...

AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Reuters

S&P says it believes China Evergrande default still 'highly likely'

HONG KONG (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday a default is still “highly likely” for China Evergrande Group despite its recent bond coupon payments because it has a bigger test in March and April next year, facing a total of $3.5 billion maturities in dollar bonds. “The firm...
Bisnow

Evergrande Dodges Default, Sparking Temporary Relief For Chinese Developers

China’s contingency of property developers is taking a sigh of relief, albeit a temporary one, after Evergrande once again averted default. The Chinese developer made a set of last-minute bond payments Wednesday, marking the third time in the past month the company has nearly missed the deadline, according to Reuters. China Evergrande Group is the most indebted developer in the world, with upward of $300B in liabilities.
Reuters

Evergrande dodges default again; property sector debt concerns linger

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group once again averted a destabilising default with a last minute bond payment but the reprieve did little to alleviate strains in the country's wider property sector. Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three dollar...
invezz.com

China Evergrande Group averted an official default: what’s next?

Evergrande made an 11th-hour interest payment on three of its bonds to avoid an official default. Bloomberg's Rebecca Choong Wilkins says the future continues to look bleak for Evergrande. China’s regulator announced plans of loosening domestic bond policies for its real estate companies. China Evergrande Group (HKG: 03333) made an...
FXStreet.com

Did conflicting reports about Evergrande defaulting cause Bitcoin to tank?

Conflicting news about whether Chinese property giant Evergrande had defaulted on its overdue loan payments emerged just before Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price crash. Evergrande Group is China’s second-largest property developer and is in debt for roughly $300 billion. There are fears that its collapse could spark a wider financial crisis.
MySanAntonio

Evergrande set to avoid default after paying overdue interest

China Evergrande Group again averted a default in its biggest test since a liquidity crunch at the property developer began earlier this year, just as the nation's efforts to limit fallout from the crisis gather steam. Customers of international clearing firm Clearstream received overdue interest payments on three dollar bonds...
bitcoin.com

China's Real Estate Giant Evergrande Narrowly Dodges Default for Third Time in 30 Days

In mid-September China’s Evergrande Group, the country’s second-largest property developer by sales, sparked fear in the global economy as the company’s market valuation plummeted to an 11-year low. Global economists have warned that if Evergrande defaults on its debts, it could start a credit contagion similar to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2007. So far, Evergrande has managed to dodge default on its loans three times in the past month, but Evergrande bondholder Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (DMSA) seems to be preparing to file for bankruptcy against the real estate giant.
Reuters

Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 mln payment falls due

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Some bondholders of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) have not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, sources said, pushing the developer again to the edge of default. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer...
ShareCast

China's Evergrande said to be on brink of default

Beleaguered Chinese property group Evergrande is reportedly teetering on the brink of default. Sources told Reuters that some of the company’s bondholders had not received coupon payments by the end of 30-day grace periods at close of Asia business on Wednesday, pushing it to the edge of default once again.
DailyFx

Evergrande Fights off Default Yet Again After Making Overdue Coupon Payments

Evergrande, China, Federal Reserve, Financial Stability Report – Talking Points. Evergrande makes overdue coupon payments for offshore bonds, staves off default. Fed highlights Evergrande spillover potential as a significant risk. High-yield dollar bonds issued by Chinese corporations hits yield of 24%. Evergrande appears set to survive another round of default...
Shore News Network

Chinese property bonds dive as contagion kicks in

SHANGHAI/BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) – China’s property sector suffered a fresh pounding on Tuesday as Kaisa Group made a desperate plea for help, Beijing-backed firms began to wobble and the U.S. Federal Reserve sent its first direct warning about potential global damage. Bonds issued by developers slumped after sources said Kaisa, which...
Business Insider

Embattled Chinese property developer Kaisa pleads for 'more time and patience' to solve liquidity issues as concerns mount over contagion from Evergrande's debt crisis

Kaisa Group said it was accelerating asset disposals in Shanghai and Shenzhen to solve liquidity issues. The Chinese property developer is also accelerating its sales of existing properties. Shares of Kaisa and three of its units were suspended from trading a day after an affiliate missed a payment to onshore...
ihsmarkit.com

The Evergrande Crisis and mainland China’s property sector risks

A common assertion in the business and financial press analyzing the Chinese property developer Evergrande's liquidity crunch is that the real problem Evergrande has exposed is China's flawed and unsustainable economic development model that depends on the property sector as a growth driver. This assessment is erroneous, as it mistakenly identifies causality between China's economic and property sector developments. China's property sector is not a growth driver of the Chinese economy, but a growth passenger. The sector has simply ridden the wave of China's remarkable economic rise, which was the result of structural economic reforms that lifted productivity growth. The unique characteristics of the Chinese economy have further fueled the Chinese property sector's expansion and caused it to become excessively large.
Reuters

Well-behaved Chinese property giant shows stress

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Compared to over-indebted China Evergrande (3333.HK), teetering on the verge of collapse, state-controlled developer China Vanke (000002.SZ), is a model of financial propriety. With peers racing to acquire distressed rivals and home sales falling, the country’s third-largest real estate company is finally listing its property management unit, which could raise some $2 billion according to IFR.
