Hoornstra: Dodgers great Maury Wills gets another shot at Cooperstown

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
As Joe Kelly walked off the mound alongside Dodgers trainer Yosuke Nakajima after sustaining a bicep injury in game 5 of the NLCS, nobody really knew what the immediate future would hold for the right-hander. How hurt was he? Was that the last time we’ll see him in a Dodger uniform?
Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
Well folks, the 2021 free agent season has begun and is turning out to be one of the deepest shortstop markets in recent memory with Los Angeles contributing two high-impact players, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, to the pool. The franchise will attempt to retain one, if not both, even though ...
The most common selection is Clayton Kershaw returning to the only professional team he's ever known, with 40 out of 47 (85 percent) predicting he'll re-sign with the Dodgers. Four who said Kershaw would sign elsewhere picked his hometown Rangers, with the Astros, Angels, and Yankees getting one each. Among our group, the next-most common prediction was shortstop Corey Seager joining the Yankees, with 31 (66 percent) votes for New York.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Will Smith, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias and Kenley Jansen named among the nominees for the 2021 All-MLB Team. This is the third annual recognition for the top players, with winners being announced on...
Chris Taylor is officially a free agent. Everyone’s favorite polite boy could command a nice contract in the offseason, CBA dependent of course. What kind of contract, though? How much?. Jeff Passan Gives His Thoughts. In an ESPN piece, Jeff Passan pondered what Taylor’s potential new contract would look like.
When it comes to Trevor Bauer, what's important is what the Dodgers aren't talking about. They aren't talking about his future, which is as good a sign as any they don't see him as a part of theirs. Less certain is how much the Dodgers still have to pay the alleged modern-day Marquis de Sade.
Despite the looming threat of baseball's first work stoppage in 26 years, there is plenty a-cookin' on the Hot Stove. The Texas Rangers—who have ambitious plans to upgrade their club as they pivot away from tear-down mode and a 102-loss season—are in plenty of the early conversations on the free agent market.
The following article is part of a series concerning the 2022 Golden Days Era Committee ballot, covering managers and long-retired players whose candidacies will be voted upon on December 5. For an introduction to this year’s ballot, see here, and for an introduction to JAWS, see here. Several profiles in this series are adapted from work previously published at SI.com, Baseball Prospectus, and Futility Infielder. All WAR figures refer to the Baseball-Reference version unless otherwise indicated.
With a depleted starting rotation heading into the All-Star break, the Dodgers opted to add Price to the starting rotation. As we look out into the near future, I think David Price, the idea of building him up starts to make more sense," Dave Roberts said in July. Once we get to the break, we'll have a clearer vision.
This past season, Julio Urias became the pitcher the Dodgers organization long believed he would. In his first full season as a starter, El Culichi became the first Dodgers starting pitcher to win 20 games in a season since teammate Clayton Kershaw did it in 2014. He also established new personal bests in starts (32), innings pitched (185.2), and strikeouts (195).
On June 19, 2016, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade with the Seattle Mariners that has become a reflection of the paths each franchise has taken. The Dodgers sent pitcher Zach Lee, their 2010 first-round pick who received the largest signing bonus they have ever given to a draft selection, to the Mariners for light-hitting utility player Chris Taylor, who was taken in the fifth round in 2012.
